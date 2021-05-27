Valve Is Developing Switch-Like Console For PC Games

According to Ars Technica, Valve will launch a new portable PC codenamed Steampal. While few details are available about a PC gaming device similar to the Nintendo Switch, Valve added a bit of code in a recent update that SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik found on Tuesday, referring to a new controller called “Steampal.”.

Steampal has switch-like features, including the option to dock to larger monitors via its Type-C USB port, but there are no firm details on how this will work or what Valve plans to do with the eventual Steampal dock. I can confirm the existence and development of the devices at this point, but with hints that something console-related will be announced later this year, Valve is well-positioned to change gears (pun intended) at short notice. Steampals are still in the prototype phase and their characteristics may change, as we have seen with prototype hardware for other Valve initiatives such as SteamVR and Steam Controller.

Steam is responsible for some of the best VR headsets, but the company’s hardware legacy cannot withstand the pressure of Steam Machines. To try to push handheld PC gaming with price and functionality into the mainstream, it would take a big backer like Valve to do so.

It dipped its toes into the divisive Steam controller in the form of the Steam Index, arguably the best consumer VR headset you can currently hold in your hands and eyes. There is no doubt that Steam has built hardware that critics love, and the company has had success with its foray into VR headsets with the index.

