Oppo Announced Enco Free 2 TWS Earbuds With New Design, ANC & DYNAUDIO Tuning

OPPO announced a new TWS headset in its Enco Free series at its Reno6 series launch event today. The new ENCO Free2 model includes important improvements such as Active Noise Cancellation up to 42dB and audio tuning by DYNAUDIO.

This would make it the second OPPO device to be tuned by the famous Danish audio outfit, following the OPPO ENCO X.

In contrast to its predecessor’s semi-open form, the OPPO Enco Free2 features an in-ear design.

The previous model didn’t do a great job of noise isolation, but the Free2 fixes that with an in-ear design and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Noise Cancellation is, in fact, a significant selling point for the new earphones.

OPPO says the earbuds can block sounds up to 42dB, one of the greatest noise isolation levels for earbuds in this price category, thanks to a 3-core CPU. The Free2 should also provide significant wind noise isolation, according to OPPO.

It’s also encouraging to see OPPO extending DYNAUDIO tuning to the lower-cost “Free” series. However, unlike the Enco X, which has the DYNAUDIO logo on its charging case, the Free2’s box and case lack similar branding.

However, with the earphones tuned by a Danish audio business, we may expect better audio than before.

Ingress Protection is also improved on the Enco Free2. Unlike the Enco Free, which was only IPX4 rated, the earphones are IP54 certified. As a result, the new earphones should be suitable for your regular beach visits.

Previous features of the new earbuds include customized listening technology, which, according to OPPO, allows for sound personalization based on your hearing levels, transparency mode (same as other earbuds with ANC), 42ms low latency, and remote photo capture, as well as VLOG shoot mode (double click the earbud to activate the shutter).

The remote capture capability is now only accessible on the new OPPO Reno6 series, but it will be expanded to other smartphones in the following weeks.

With ANC switched on, the Enco Free2 boasts up to 4.5 hours of music playing, and without ANC, up to 6.5 hours. The charging case will give you an additional 30 hours of playback time.

The new OPPO Enco Free2 will be on sale in China on June 5 for 599 yuan ($94), which is a good 100 yuan ($16) less than the debut price of its predecessor in 2019!

