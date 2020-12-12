Vanish mode on Instagram: How to work with it?

Instagram releases the all-new ‘Vanish Mode’.

Instagram is a world of its own. To put it in simple words, Instagram is a free app that allows you to share or edit pictures and videos. Each post that someone uploads appear in the feeds section of their followers. Instagram doesn’t have limits to just photos and videos. With how it is taking over the market of everything, you also have the options to make reels. ‘Reels with the feel’ says Instagram- the instant communication tool of almost everything!

Owned by Facebook, Instagram is probably the most popular used by millions of users across the globe to connect with friends and families through nooks and corners of the world.

With everything that Instagram has to offer, it now comes with a brand new feature ‘Vanish Mode’. With your Vanish Mode turned on, the messages that you send will disappear immediately after the receiver has seen it.

Know how to enable or disable this feature is really simple steps-

Here is how to enable Vanish mode-

Head to the Play Store or the app store on your mobile and check for a new update. To enable Vanish mode in Instagram, you first have to have the Vanish mode which comes with the latest update. After having the latest feature on your phone open the chat in which you want to enable the Vanish mode. When you swipe up to the end of the chat you will discover the option of “Swipe up to turn on vanish mode”. Simply Swipe up and that’s it, that’s done! You have now enabled the Vanish mode on your Instagram.

Like said before Vanish mode, vanishes the chat. When you exit a chat after turning the Vanish feature on, all the read messaged will disappear as soon as you close the chat. It doesn’t not only makes the messages disappear but also the photos and videos that you share while your Vanish mode is turned on.

How to disable Vanish mode?

To disable the Vanish mode in your Instagram all you have to do is swipe up from the bottom of your screen with a chat opened.

“We designed vanish mode with safety and choice in mind, so you control your experience. Only people you’re connected to can use vanish mode with you in a chat. Vanish mode is also opt-in, so you choose whether to enter vanish mode with someone. If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you’re using vanish mode, you’ll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe,” stated Facebook.