Vedantu secured $12.56M from Legend Cap, Ohana Holding

Vedantu, which is a Bangalore based online education tech startup, has now secured $12.56 million from the Chinese venture firm Legend Capital. Omidyar Ohana Holding also participated in the round.

According to the report, the funding was a part of the Vedantu’s Series C1 round.

The new funding round comes after the Vedantu announced on 30th of April 2019 that it had secured $42 million in the funding round led by the Tiger Global and WestBridge Capital. The round also saw the participation from existing investors including the TAL Education, Accel, and Omidyar India.

Vedantu was founded in the year 2014 by Anand Prakash, Pulkit Jain, and Vamsi Krishna to offer students opportunities to learn the way they desire, b offering personalized teaching. The startup as of now uses AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data to refine its personalized teaching model.

