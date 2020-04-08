Plop secured undisclosed amount from Better Capital and others

Mumbai based interactive mobile fiction platform Plop has revealed that it has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in an angel round led by the Better Capital, and some other angel investors.

The funding will be going to be used to broaden the content dialogue by world-class onboarding creators.

“Plop’s interactive story-writing platform is enabling writers to create highly engaging content that users are not only consuming but also paying for,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, a seed fund with early bets in category-defining businesses like Open, Khatabook, Bijak, Yulu, and others.

Founded by the Anushka Sheety and Vineet Shetty in the year 2019, Plop is a global product with around 50% of their users coming from North America, and rest from Asia and Europe.

“We believe we are re-introducing storytelling to the youth. We aim to be the first global platform for immersive storytelling on which writers and even traditional publishing houses around the world could create and monetize their interactive fiction,” said Co-founder of Plop, Anushka Shetty.

