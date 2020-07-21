Vegrow secured $2.5M led by Matrix Partners India, and Ankur Capital

Vegrow, a Bangalore based agritech startup focussed on aggregating small farms, has now secured that it has secured $2.5 million in a seed funding round from the Ankur Capital and Matrix Partners India.

The round also saw the participation from the Titan Capital, Better Capital, as well as angel investors, which includes the Sanjiv Rangrass – CEO of ITC Ltd Agri-Business Division, Rohit MA – Founder of Cloud 9, Ramakant Sharma – Founder of Livsapce and Amit Lakhotia – Founder of Park+.

Tarun Davda, Managing Director, Matrix India, said,

“Agriculture is one of India’s largest industries, and the lack of organisation in the space clearly outlines the vast opportunity available. Vegrow’s model of aggregating fragmented farms to help unlock economies of scale with technology-led interventions significantly increases the earning potential of their partner farmers.”

Shobhit Jain, Co-founder, Vegrow added,

“From the humble beginning of farming ourselves, we now see a vision of becoming the world’s largest farmer. We are partnering with farmers and building value chains for identified commodities. We are investing in farm tech and supply chain tech to help us realise a higher value for our farmers, all of this is rallied around a single point agenda which is to build and serve India’s largest farmer community.”