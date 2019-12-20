Venture Catalysts invests in B2C brand Cub McPaws in its pre-Seed Funding Round

20 December 2019:

Venture Catalysts have invested in Augmented Reality-enabled B2C brand Cub McPaws in its pre-Seed funding round.

Cub McPaws has also raised capital from other influential angel investors including Ambareesh Murty, Founder & CEO of Pepperfry.com; Anuj Golecha, co-founder of Venture Catalysts; and Mr. Robin Joffe, Partner at Frost & Sullivan, Japan for pre-seed round.

Dr Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Founder, Venture Catalysts said, “At Venture Catalysts, we have always aimed to support high-potential start-ups that are transforming the Indian market on the back of their innovative product offerings and services. We have also recently focused our attention to start-ups emerging within the tech space, considering the immense prospects of the domain. Cub McPaws lies at the very intersection of our focus group and we hope this association will help them build the fastest growing AR clothing organization in India. The market is still untapped and considering Cub McPaws’s stellar offering, I believe they can be the leaders in this space in a very short span.”

Abhay Bhat, Founder – Cub McPaws, said, “When you are building futuristic, next-gen brands, the quality of investors is of utmost importance. We are fortunate to have investors who believe in the vision behind Cub McPaws and our ability to disrupt the market. The addition of Venture Catalysts to our list of investors further strengthens our position as a key player in the kids retail market.”

Kinnar Shah, Co-Founder- Cub McPaws said, “The investment from Venture Catalysts will help us launch new product lines, scale our distribution capabilities and enhance our cutting-edge technology offering. We plan to expand our customer base by reaching out to 200,000 additional customers over the coming months. We will also conduct hiring to on-board senior professionals who will help us drive growth and brand building.”

(Source – Venture Catalysts)