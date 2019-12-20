Engineering Services Firm L&T Technology Services inaugurates Aerospace & Defense Engineering Design Center in US

20 December 2019:

L&T Technology Services Limited has opened a design engineering center in Rockford, Illinois (USA) to cater to the new age digital requirements of the aerospace and defense markets.

The latest initiative will enable LTTS to further build on the momentum gained by the company in the aerospace sector across the globe.

The center was inaugurated by Mr. Stan Kottke, Vice President of Electric Power Systems, Collins Aerospace, Senator Dave Syverson and Mr. Tom McNamara, Mayor, Rockford City, IL, in the presence of Dr. Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and other top industry officials.

Dr Keshab Panda, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services Limited, said, “The new center of excellence serves as a testament to LTTS’ commitment to continued innovation and advanced capabilities in the aerospace and defense realms. Through this investment, we will leverage our expertise in systems engineering and deliver differentiated value to our customers.”

Mr. Tom McNamara, Mayor, City of Rockford, said, “Rockford has always been at the forefront of manufacturing and aerospace. We’re thrilled that L&T Technology Services will continue to build on that legacy by creating a hub for new digital opportunities for the aero and defense industries and further bolstering the business environment in this region.”

(Image – L&T Technology Services)