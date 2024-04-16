Want to connect at last or cut your internet bill in half? The Verizon Forward program may hold the solution. For a short period of time, qualifying new customers can get a free six months of residential internet access. Although this tempting deal can drastically lower your internet expenses, it’s important to read the details before signing up.

Free Internet for Those Who Qualify:

Verizon Forward isn’t a blanket offer for everyone. It’s designed to make reliable internet access more affordable for low-income households. To qualify, you’ll need to meet at least one of the following criteria:

Pell Grant Recipient: If you received a Federal Pell Grant within the year before applying, you’re eligible for Verizon Forward. Pell Grants are awarded to students who demonstrate exceptional financial need.

Government Assistance Programs: Participation in specific government assistance programs within the past six months can also qualify you. This includes programs like Lifeline (based on income thresholds or participation in SNAP, Medicaid, etc.), the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and others.

Once you’ve confirmed your eligibility, you can choose from Verizon’s internet options, including:

Verizon Fios: This fiber-optic service delivers the fastest and most reliable internet speeds, but it’s typically the most expensive option.

5G Home: Verizon's 5G Home internet utilizes the power of 5G technology to offer fast and reliable speeds in select areas.

Verizon’s 5G Home internet utilizes the power of 5G technology to offer fast and reliable speeds in select areas. LTE Home: This option utilizes the existing LTE network to provide internet access, making it a good choice for areas without 5G coverage.

Six Months of Free Service:

The best part is still to come: Verizon Forward sweetens the pot by giving new customers a sizable discount. Your selected internet plan will now only cost a flat $0 per month for the first six months thanks to this reduction. Yes, you can benefit from free high-speed internet connection for six months!

But it’s crucial to keep in mind that this is a temporary promotional deal. The free service period will expire on September 30, 2024, as of today, April 16, 2024.

What Happens After the Free Period Ends?

After your six months of free internet are up, your service will automatically switch to the standard pricing for your chosen Verizon internet plan. Be sure to check the current rates before signing up to get a clear picture of your long-term internet costs.

Here are some additional points to consider:

Setup Fee: While the monthly service is free for the first six months, there may be a one-time setup fee depending on the plan you choose. Verizon Fios typically incurs a $99 setup charge.

Equipment Rental: You might need to rent equipment like a router to access the internet service. The cost of equipment rental will be added to your monthly bill after the free period ends.

You might need to rent equipment like a router to access the internet service. The cost of equipment rental will be added to your monthly bill after the free period ends. Data Caps: Some Verizon internet plans may have data caps, which limit the amount of data you can use each month. Exceeding the data cap could result in additional charges.

Is Verizon Forward Right for You?

This program can significantly improve your internet affordability if you are eligible for Verizon Forward and have trouble paying for it. For six months, you may take advantage of free high-speed internet access and experience the advantages of dependable connectivity. But after the trial period expires, it’s critical to account for the ongoing expenses. To find out if a Verizon internet plan is still inexpensive once the first discount expires, take into account your internet usage patterns and budget.

Exploring Alternatives for Long-Term Value:

Even if Verizon Forward is offering free internet, it’s wise to weigh all of your options before making a decision. To obtain prices on regular plans from several internet service providers (ISPs) in your area, use online comparison tools and get in touch with them. Even if the deal isn’t free for a trial period, you might find it to be more competitive and better fit your budget and long-term demands.

Conclusion:

Verizon Forward presents a great way to close the digital gap and get free internet access. Before enrolling, though, be sure you are aware of the program’s limits and have carefully calculated the overall expenditures. You can choose the best internet service for your requirements by comparing the free trial to other accessible solutions.