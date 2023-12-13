The Vicki Soto Memorial Fund has announced that they are leaving X(Twitter) just days after controversial Infowars host Alex Jones had his account reinstated by Elon Musk. The foundation said in a Twitter post that the decision to leave the platform comes as a response to an apparent increase in harassment dating back to the early days of Twitter when the organization had to combat conspiracy theorists.

A Decade on Twitter Comes to an End

The @TeamVickiSoto account, representing the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, made a public statement on Tuesday, revealing the decision to part ways with X after nearly 10 years on the platform. They expressed concerns over the escalating harassment. The fund is named after Vicki Soto, a heroic first-grade teacher who lost her life shielding her students during the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

Harassment Traced Back to Confrontation with Conspiracy Theorists

The statement from the @TeamVickiSoto account highlighted the challenges faced since the early days on Twitter when the organization had to confront conspiracy theorists. Vicki Soto’s family had been actively involved in a defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones, who, in 2022, faced legal action alongside other families of Sandy Hook victims for claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Jones’ Controversial Return to X

Elon Musk’s decision to reinstate Alex Jones’ account on X stirred controversy, given Jones’ history of abusive behavior. Jones was banned from Twitter in 2018, but Musk reinstating him has reignited debates about platform accountability and content moderation.

Sandy Hook Families Secure a Billion-Dollar Judgement

In a significant victory for the families of Sandy Hook victims, including the Soto family, a defamation lawsuit against Alex Jones resulted in a nearly billion-dollar judgment. The legal action aimed to hold Jones accountable for spreading false claims about the tragic events that unfolded at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Unbearable Harassment Amidst Mourning

The @TeamVickiSoto statement noted that, as the 11th anniversary of Vicki Soto’s passing approached, the level of harassment on X had become unbearable. The fund had originally joined the lawsuit against Jones to seek justice for the victims and their families, but the ongoing harassment has now prompted them to disengage from the platform entirely.

Fraudulent Accounts Warning

As part of their departure announcement, the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund issued a cautionary note, declaring that any accounts claiming to be affiliated with the fund, the Vicki Soto Foundation, or the Soto family are fraudulent. This warning alerts followers and the public, emphasizing the need for vigilance against potential misinformation or scams involving the memorial fund’s identity.

Renewed Calls for Platform Accountability

The departure of the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund from X raises questions about the responsibility and accountability of social media platforms in safeguarding users, particularly those who have experienced trauma and tragedy. It reignites the broader debate on the balance between freedom of expression and the prevention of harmful content on these influential platforms.