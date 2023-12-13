The Mumbai-based edtech unicorn upGrad, founded in 2015 by Ronnie Screwvala, Mayank Kumar, and Phalgun Kompalli, experienced a rollercoaster fiscal year 2022-23, marked by soaring operating revenue and a substantial increase in net loss. This article delves into the key financials, acquisitions, and the goodwill writedown that played a pivotal role in shaping upGrad’s financial landscape during this period.

Credits: BQ Prime

Operating Revenue Milestone:

One of the significant highlights for upGrad in FY23 was the achievement of a remarkable milestone – its operating revenue crossed the INR 1,000 Cr mark for the first time since its inception. The edtech startup reported an operating revenue of INR 1,169.6 Cr, showcasing a remarkable 97% increase from INR 595 Cr in the previous fiscal year. This surge in operating revenue underscored upGrad’s success in attracting students and offering valuable educational programs.

Net Loss Surge and Goodwill Writedown:

Despite the positive growth in operating revenue, upGrad faced a substantial setback with a 76% surge in net loss during FY23. The net loss escalated from INR 648.2 Cr in the previous fiscal year to a staggering INR 1,141.5 Cr. This adverse financial performance was largely attributed to a goodwill writedown of INR 410 Cr. Goodwill writedown occurs when the value of acquired assets declines below the initially recorded book value.

Acquisition Spree and Impairment of Goodwill:

upGrad’s ambitious acquisition spree in 2022 played a significant role in the financial dynamics of the fiscal year. The company acquired six startups – Harappa Education, INSOFE, Centum Learning, Exampur Marking, WOLVES India, and Work Better. However, not all acquisitions proved successful, as reflected in the impairment of goodwill worth INR 410 Cr.

The impairment of goodwill, particularly amounting to INR 112.7 Cr in the case of the acquisition of INSOFE, highlighted the challenges faced by upGrad. For example, despite acquiring INSOFE in a $33 Mn (INR 275 Cr) share swap deal, upGrad decided to discontinue the programs offered by INSOFE and refund fees to enrolled students in FY23. This move was attributed to a tough hiring market and external economic factors, leading to a substantial goodwill impairment.

Goodwill Impairment: Impact and Significance:

The impairment of goodwill carries significant consequences for a company. It signals that the value paid for an acquisition was higher than the current valuation of the asset. In upGrad’s case, the impairment, particularly in the context of discontinuing programs from acquired businesses, underscores the challenges and uncertainties in the edtech sector.

This action calls into question the necessity of strategic alignment between upGrad and its acquired firms as well as the due diligence performed prior to acquisitions. For organizations pursuing aggressive acquisition strategies, goodwill impairment serves as a sobering reminder of the need for in-depth assessments to guarantee the long-term viability and synergy of acquired enterprises.

Possible Impact on upGrad and the EdTech Landscape:

The surge in net loss and the goodwill writedown might raise concerns among investors and stakeholders. However, it is essential to view these financial challenges in the context of the dynamic and competitive edtech landscape. The decision to discontinue certain verticals and refund fees reflects upGrad’s commitment to quality and responsiveness to market conditions.

This incident might force upGrad to reevaluate its acquisition approach, concentrating on companies that are more closely aligned with its core competencies and are more likely to succeed over the long term. Furthermore, the effect of the competitive employment market on program termination emphasizes how crucial flexibility is in the rapidly changing edtech industry.

Conclusion:

upGrad’s fiscal year 2022-23 presented a mix of triumphs and trials, with operating revenue hitting a historic high, but the net loss escalating due to a substantial goodwill writedown. The acquisitions made during the year, while expanding upGrad’s portfolio, also posed challenges, leading to impairment of goodwill. The impact of these financial moves on upGrad and the broader edtech landscape underscores the complexities and strategic considerations in the pursuit of growth and sustainability in the dynamic field of education technology. As upGrad navigates through these challenges, the industry will keenly watch how the company adapts its strategies to ensure a robust and prosperous future.