After its release in 2015, the video game Mad Max became an enormous smash, selling 1.8 million copies and placing ninth in the US overall that year. There is now fantastic news that the game will be included in the next Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Read the entire news article to learn all the information.

The Mad Max video game will be included in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The 2015 video game Mad Max may have anything to do with the recently released Mad Max spin-off film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The film is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide on May 22, 2024, and abroad on May 24, 2024. The world of this action-packed adventure is post-apocalyptic. This movie is a precursor to Mad Max: Fury Road, which came out in 2015.

The Mad Max computer game is an element of the plot for the upcoming spin-off film, according to Drew McWeeny, a movie critic. This is indicated in the script for the Furiosa movie.

Gas Town, a location from the game, is mentioned in the Furiosa trailer, albeit there may be alterations in the finished picture. A Reddit user said that several Mad Max enthusiasts claimed that despite Miller, the game’s creator, not agreeing, Warner Bros. allowed Avalanche to borrow the Furiosa storyline for their production.

Mad Max Game: Rumors, Miller’s Involvement, and Market Reception

Given that Miller wasn’t actually involved in Avalanche’s game development, that would make sense. But for now, it’s only a rumor, so you should probably take it with a grain of salt. A popular series of action films is the Mad Max filmography. Mel Gibson starred in a cult classic that started it all and went on to win several Oscars for Mad Max: Fury Road. The series’ creator, George Miller, has generally kept a careful watch on it.

Due to its release around the same time as Metal Gear Solid V and the lack of advertising following Fury Road, the game did not do well in the marketplace. However, the players enjoyed it. Max struggles and engages in insane vehicle clashes in this hard and thrilling game set in a desert.

The video game Mad Max was not to be confused with another game they had planned to produce, one that featured George Miller and Cory Barlog from God of War and was related to Fury Road. The Avalanche game, which was released, was not evidently part of any particular Mad Max movie narrative. It adhered to the story and tone of the movies, keeping everything generic.

There have been rumors of a Mad Max game sequel since 2022, but they haven’t materialized and there won’t likely be an announcement anytime soon. It’s odd that publisher Warner Bros. Games hasn’t taken use of the chance for brand awareness that the debut of a new film affords, especially with Furiosa only a few months away.