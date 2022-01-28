Now that the latest generation of gaming hardware has dominated the industry for a full calendar year, 2022 will shape a great year for gaming by testing it out with the release of Elden Ring in February and maintaining a steady pace almost every month thereafter. We may not have a new generation of consoles this year, but 2022 is the year we start to see more new stuff, with some big hits and a lot of exciting games coming. So we have put together the list of Video Game Releases in February 2022.

We’re tracking the biggest video game release dates in 2022 below, so check out what you can expect to see. If you’re wondering what games are coming in 2022, we’ve arevgathering them all in one convenient place. We’ve rounded up all the video game release dates for upcoming games and DLC for PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch in this helpful reference list so you don’t have to look anywhere else to find what you’re looking for. From indie treasures to AAA blockbusters, TheGamers’ official calendar for every video game release date in 2022, we’ve got you covered.

This main list will expand over time as more games confirm release dates in April. In this list, we’re going to include all games with a confirmed release date in February. This does not necessarily mean that they are all big projects that were announced many years ago, Here is list of Video Game Releases in February 2022.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection – 1st February

The Waylanders – 2nd February

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – 4th February

OlliOlli World – 8th February

Sifu – 8th February

CrossfireX – 10th February

Know By Heart – 10th February

Lost Ark – 11th February

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – 15th February

The King of Fighters XV – 17th February

Total War: Warhammer III – 17th February

Horizon Forbidden West – 18th February

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – 22nd February

Monark – 22nd February

Martha Is Dead – 24th February

Elden Ring – 25th February

Grid Legends – February 25

Many of these games, such as Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, and Sifu, were originally scheduled for release in 2021 but have been delayed for various reasons, most notably the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and adapting your workflow to work from home. The games were in the midst of development when the pandemic was halted, which resulted in many of them being delayed until 2022. As exciting as 2021 has been, some of its most anticipated games have been pushed back to 2022. However, February 2022 will bring some strong game launches with it.