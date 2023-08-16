Vietnam’s richest man adds $39 billion as EV maker up 255%

When VinFast Auto Ltd., a Vietnamese electric car manufacturer, announced its admission into the stock market, the automotive industry saw a momentous occasion. The company’s shares increased by an astounding 255 percent in a single trading day, shocking the financial world and drastically altering the fortune of its millionaire creator, Pham Nhat Vuong.

Credits: CNBC TV 18

Founder’s Windfall: A Billionaire’s Ascent

Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong’s net worth was astoundingly increased by $39 billion as a result of VinFast’s stock price skyrocketing, making him the richest person in Vietnam. Vuong’s new fortune, as measured by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is an astonishing $44.3 billion, a significant increase over the prior estimate.

VinFast’s Market Capitalization Surpasses Giants

In addition to bringing VinFast’s creator new money, the company’s market valuation increased, surpassing that of well-known industry giants like General Motors Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. This unexpected rise in market valuation highlighted the growing importance of electric vehicle (EV) producers in the overall automotive industry.

VinFast’s Unique Ownership Structure

VinFast’s distinctive ownership structure is a major role in the company’s success in the market. 99% of the company’s outstanding shares are directly or indirectly under Pham Nhat Vuong’s direct or indirect ownership. Because of the limited number of tradeable shares and potential for increased stock price volatility, VinFast shares are more prone to quick, jarring movements.

The SPAC Strategy and Merger

VinFast made a bold strategy shift when it opted to list as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) rather than conduct a traditional initial public offering (IPO). In order to demonstrate the possibility of alternative avenues to going public in today’s volatile financial environment, the company merged with Black Spade Acquisition Co., a blank-check company created by casino magnate Lawrence Ho.

Caution Amidst Rapid Gains

While VinFast’s stock boom resulted in large profits for the company’s founder, there is a sense of trepidation surrounding comparable SPAC acquisitions that have seen stock values rocket just after their launch, only to see sharp drops afterwards. The cyclical nature of stock markets raises the possibility that the increase in Vuong’s wealth may be momentary, warning investors to exercise caution when evaluating their risk exposure.

A Visionary Founder’s Journey

The entrepreneurial journey of Pham Nhat Vuong is a prime example of creativity and tenacity. From his early days in Ukraine, where he dabbled in the production of instant noodles, to the establishment of Vingroup JSC, a publicly-traded conglomerate with holdings spanning real estate, resorts, schools, and malls, Vuong’s journey to success has been characterized by calculated risks and brave business choices.

Industry Comparison and Future Prospects

In contrast to other electric manufacturers that went public through SPAC mergers, VinFast’s stock has performed phenomenally. Following their mergers, businesses including Lordstown Motors Corp., Nikola Corp., and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. all saw large drops in market value. VinFast is an anomaly and a potential disruptor in the EV sector due to its ability to maintain its gains.

Charting the Future for VinFast

VinFast’s prognosis is still positive as the electric vehicle revolution gains steam. The business, founded in 2017 by Pham Nhat Vuong, expects to sell 45,000–50,000 vehicles this year. It has also just started building a factory in North Carolina, signaling its entry into the international market. Vuong’s commitment to changing the automotive business is demonstrated by his investment of more than $300 million in the project.

Conclusion: A Paradigm Shift in the EV Landscape

The enormous stock rise of VinFast and the accompanying growth in founder’s wealth serve as an example of the rapid changes taking place in the electric car industry. The business’ creative strategy to going public and distinctive ownership structure have created a precedent that may change the way other automakers approach entering new markets. VinFast’s trajectory will be one to follow as the market develops, acting as a guide for other businesses looking to disrupt and succeed in a quickly shifting market environment.

