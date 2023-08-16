How To Get To Fontaine in Genshin Impact

For avid players of Genshin Impact, the thrill of unearthing hidden realms is nothing new, especially after embarking on expeditions through Inazuma and Sumeru. But the land of Fontaine introduces an underground marvel unlike any other capital in the game. If you’re scratching your head about how to access this mysterious Court of Fontaine underground area, fear not. The solution is simpler than you might imagine.

To delve into the Court of Fontaine’s hidden chambers in Genshin Impact, start by locating a sizable blue door that leads downward. This door can be found at one of the two circular entrances on the underground map. Make your way to this door from the above-ground region. Upon entering through the blue door, you’ll find yourself facing a generous hole at the heart of the room – your gateway to the subterranean realm.

The key lies in the pages of The Steambird’s debut issue, “The Terrestrial Sea: Birthplace of Waters.” This guidebook aids both seasoned players and newcomers in navigating their way to the enchanting realm of Fontaine. While the steps are consistent for all players, those who’ve recently joined the Genshin Impact journey need to complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III, known as “Song of the Dragon and Freedom.”

According to The Steambird, Fontaine rests at the heart of Teyvat. Wanderers eager to set foot in this realm must initially travel to the Realm of Farakhkert. Following the completion of the Prologue chapter of Archon Quests, a Teleport Waypoint will emerge within this area.

Once you’ve teleported to the Realm of Farakhkert, a few simple steps will lead you straight to Fontaine:

Option 1: Through the Grocery Store Route

Start by heading south from Fontaine’s Souvenir Shop, Bertin’s House of Curiosities, to the Grocery Store. Spot the stairs on the northwest side, then take a left before the stairs to find a descending path. Enter the imposing blue door, and you’ll discover a large hole with stairs leading downward. You can either climb down or take a plunge to access the underground expanse called Fleuve Cendre.

Option 2: Via the Statue of the Seven

Teleport to the Court of Fontaine’s Statue of the Seven. Glide in a southern direction, where you’ll come across two sets of adjacent stairs. Opt for the left set of stairs and descend until you spot a blue door akin to the one in the previous route. Traverse downward and follow the corridor to the central region. A substantial circular gate stands before you, but don’t fret – it won’t obstruct your path. Utilize the opening on the bottom left corner, granting access to the Teleport Waypoint.

Upon entering the Court of Fontaine’s underground sphere, you might wonder what’s in store. While the subterranean area doesn’t boast an array of activities, it does offer a Mora box and numerous investigation points that yield Artifacts, fruits, and vegetables. For those who’ve embarked on the quest involving Virgil’s betrayal, this is your chance to encounter Sonny and Luka here.

Notably, the domain isn’t solely inhabited by the White Glove and the Fisherman. Other residents also grace this space. For example, you’ll find Vitruvia, the legal consultant, perched near a collectible book titled “Robben versus Chesterton: Iridescent Brooch (I).” Furthermore, a northward journey from the Teleport Waypoint leads you to Crossa, an Artifact merchant.

With these insights in mind, set your sights on the Romaritime Harbor and seize the opportunity to board the Aquabus. Navigate the Poisson Tunnel and indulge in the grandeur of the Opera Epiclese. Before you know it, the mesmerizing Court of Fontaine will be within your reach.

Upon entering this realm, you’ll find a tapestry of distinctive characters and creatures waiting to engage with you. Embrace the adventure that unfolds as you step into the captivating world of Fontaine.

