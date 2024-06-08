If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the latest Apple products at a great price, now is the time. Vijay Sales, a renowned electronics retailer, has launched its Apple Days sale, offering significant discounts on a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories.

The sale features instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 using select bank cards and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000. Here’s a comprehensive look at the top deals you can snag during this sale.

Headline Deals on iPhones

The standout deal of the Apple Days sale is the iPhone 15, now available at an effective price of Rs 64,900. This price includes a Rs 6,000 instant bank discount, making it one of the most attractive offers for the latest iPhone. If you’re looking for a larger screen, the iPhone 15 Plus is also on sale for Rs 74,290, inclusive of the same bank discount.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

For those who prefer last year’s models, the iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of Rs 57,990, while the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 66,990. Both prices include a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, offering excellent value for these still highly capable devices.

Apple iPhone 13

If you’re on a tighter budget, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs 50,999 for a limited time. This is a fantastic deal for a device that continues to offer great performance and features.

Great Deals on iPads

Despite being recently discontinued by Apple, the 9th Gen iPad is available at an unbeatable price of Rs 24,990. This is an excellent opportunity to get a versatile and powerful tablet at a fraction of the original cost.

Apple iPad 10th Generation

The newer 10th Gen iPad is also on sale, with an additional discount bringing the price down to Rs 29,900. This model offers improved performance and features, making it a great choice for students and professionals alike.

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro

The 5th Gen iPad Air is listed for Rs 45,490, while the latest 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pros are available for Rs 53,000 and Rs 72,000, respectively. These devices are perfect for those who need a powerful tablet for creative work, gaming, or heavy multitasking.

Apple MacBooks at Discounted Pricing

If you’re looking for a high-performance laptop, the MacBook Pro with the M3 chip is starting at Rs 1,47,890. For even more power, the MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip is priced at Rs 175,490, and the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip is available for Rs 285,890. All these prices include a Rs 10,000 instant discount.

Apple MacBook Air

For those seeking a more affordable option, the MacBook Air with the M1 chip starts at Rs 67,490. The newer MacBook Air with the M2 chip is available for Rs 81,490, and even the latest MacBook Air with the M3 chip is listed at Rs 96,900. These models offer great performance in a lightweight and portable design, making them ideal for everyday use.

Deals on Apple Watches and Accessories

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available for Rs 36,600, while the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is priced at Rs 25,900. For those wanting the latest and most advanced features, the Apple Watch Series Ultra 2 is listed at Rs 79,800.

AirPods and HomePod

The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C are available at a discounted price of Rs 21,090. This model offers superior sound quality and noise cancellation features. Additionally, the HomePod Mini is on sale for Rs 8,390, making it an excellent addition to any smart home setup.

Conclusion

The Apple Days sale at Vijay Sales is a golden opportunity to grab some of the best Apple products at unmatched prices. With substantial discounts across iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, invest in a new laptop, or enhance your tech ecosystem with a smartwatch or smart speaker, this sale has you covered.

Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals. Head over to Vijay Sales today and make the most of the Apple Days sale before it ends. With such great prices and the added benefit of bank discounts and exchange bonuses, this is the perfect time to get your hands on the latest and greatest from Apple.