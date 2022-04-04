Vimeo Names Gillian Munson as Chief Financial Officer

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s driving across the board video programming arrangement, today declared the arrangement of Gillian Munson as Chief Financial Officer, from this point forward. Gillian brings 30 years of money and functional involvement with the innovation business, serving in numerous CFO, board part, warning, and financial backer jobs. Gillian will answer to Vimeo Chief Executive Officer Anjali Sud and administer all corporate money, bookkeeping, financial backer relations, and regulatory capacities.

“Gillian stands apart as an essential, fight-tried pioneer with many years of involvement across each point of money, and a steady record of driving development and investor esteem in organizations chasing after new and developing business sectors,” said Anjali Sud, Vimeo CEO. “She’s been a successful steward of capital all through her vocation, and a developer of a-list finance ability and groups. I’m excited to have her as an accomplice for Vimeo’s next stage as a public organization.”

Gillian generally as of late filled in as CFO at Iora Health, where she supervised the organization’s monetary administration and system, including its new securing by One Medical. Gillian has likewise filled in as CFO of XO Group, Inc., an endeavor accomplice at Union Square Ventures, overseeing chief at Allen and Company, and a value research expert at Morgan Stanley. She as of now serves on the sheets of Duolingo and Phreesia.

“Vimeo has a strong vision and exceptional chance to drive video at work for each worker, group, and association,” said Gillian. “It is very energizing to join an organization that has the potential for both critical development and market authority for quite a long time into the future. I anticipate making a plunge with this capable group and doing something significant.”

Vimeo’s active CFO Narayan Menon will stay accessible to the organization as an Executive Advisor through the finish of 2022.

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world’s driving across-the-board video programming arrangement. Our foundation empowers any expert, group, and association to open the force of video to make, work together and impart. We gladly serve our developing local area of more than 260 million clients – from creatives to business people to the world’s biggest organizations.

