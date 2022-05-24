Ving Hybrid raises funds from SucSEED Indovation

Ving Hybrid Technologies India Pvt Ltd, has raised Funds from Hyderabad headquartered SucSEED Indovation Fund.

Ving Hybrid had set out to solve an industry problem which had always existed for the users of Video

Conferencing Room users. Adoption of Video technology has grown multi fold during the pandemic there

by expanding the market and use cases in an exponential manner. Segments who were non users / slow

adopters like Education and Govt have also got added to the market thereby increasing the prospects of

success.

With the Vision of “Simplifying Collaboration”, Ving Hybrid aims to democratize the Video Conference

Rooms by offering a “One Stop VC Room Solution”. Ving provides a seamless and a magical user

experience across any VC room using any VC camera hardware and for meetings on any platform viz.

GoogleMeet, Zoom, Webex and MS Teams.

Unlike other Video conferencing companies, Ving Hybrid allows users to enhance experience with its

proprietary scan QR code to join workflow, making it extremely simple for users to join any meeting from

any room using any VC camera. Major competitors in this segment allow controlling of devices through

desktops/ laptops and need an HDMI cable for screen sharing etc. But Ving Hybrid solution allows users

to control the room device and the meeting from their laptops or even from mobile phones also with an

in-built wireless screen sharing system without any hardware cables.

Founded by two ex-Cisco Executives, Ving Hybrid Technologies has its presence in Singapore and India.

Aditya Pisupati, CoFounder & CEO of Ving Hybrid Technologies said,“ Our aim is to provide the best in

class Hybrid collaboration experience by converging multiple conferencing and VC hardware workflows

into one application. We enable users to join into any meeting, in any Ving enabled VC room through our

proprietary ‘Scan to Join’ feature while making it really simple for IT teams to centrally manage their

infrastructure.”

Amitabh Patney, Cofounder & CBO of Ving Hybrid Technologies said,“Built out of India, we plan to take

the solution global, across Enterprises, SMBs and Coworking Spaces where the demand for easy to use

VC rooms is growing exponentially”.

They further added that “The pre-seed investment from SucSEED Indovation Fund will help us fast-track

the build of a scalable, secure next generation collaboration platform for the emerging Hybrid work

scenarios.”

Speaking on why they have invested Vikrant Varshney Co-Founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED

Indovation Fund, said, “According to Mordor Intelligence Report, The global video conferencing market

was valued at $9.2 Bn in 2021 and expected to become $22.5 Bn by 2026 with 20% CAGR. There are a

total 9 Mn VC rooms in 2020 and with the boom in the hybrid work model, it will lead to 30 Mn video

conferencing rooms by 2026 at a CAGR of 38%. With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a

transition toward remote working, paving a way for video conferencing solutions and hardware products.

Ving is set out to disrupt the market opportunity of hybrid work environments through its deep tech

business expertise and is targeting to onboard 200,000 rooms on the platform in the next 5 years.”