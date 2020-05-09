Vista Equity to invest $1.5 billion in Ambani’s Reliance Jio

Reliance Industries Ltd revealed US-based Vista Equity Partners will now going to invest INR 11367 crore in its digital unit, Jio Platforms Ltd.

The private equity firm investment will translate into a 2.32% stake in the Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, the energy to telecom conglomerate said in an announcement.

The investment valued Jio Platforms at an equity value of INR 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of INR 5.16 trillion, Reliance revealed.

Vista will be the largest investor in Jio Platforms behind the Reliance and Facebook Inc. The US-based social media giant last month revealed that it would invest INR 43574 crore in Jio Platforms.

Jio Platforms has now secured INR 6.596.37 crore from three investors – Silver Lake, Facebook, and Vista in less than three weeks.

