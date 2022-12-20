Vitalik Buterin reveals 3 major opportunities in the crypto space in 2023

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin reveals that there are 3 major opportunities in the crypto space in 2023. If you are a developer who wants to build something in this industry, these 3 ideas could come in handy. Vitalik talked about these opportunities in an interview with David Hoffman. He also said that because the adoption phase of decentralized applications is over, developers have fewer chances to build something for mass adoption. So, let’s take a look at the opportunities he talked about.

1) Mass wallet

Considering that so many platforms and exchanges are going under, we need to accept the fact that hardware and software wallets are the best way to store one’s crypto holdings. Plus, the wallets should be made in a way that they are easy to adopt by everyday people. So, for developers, it is an opportunity to build a ‘mass wallet’ that can onboard billions of users.

2) Inflation-resistant stablecoins

Secondly, there is a need for a stablecoin that is not affected by inflation and is accessible globally. If a developer can make something that can withstand any condition and doesn’t collapse, it could be a big selling factor. It also should also have the capability to withstand US dollar hyperinflation, in case that happens. This will be major because, after the collapse of so many stablecoins, users now do not trust them like before.

3) Ethereum-powered website logins

Lastly, Buterin pitched in an idea that involves Ethereum. The idea is to unseat Google and Facebook to allow users to use Ethereum to log in everywhere and do things, which would be huge. It wouldn’t only take away powers from these centralized companies. At the same time, it will help ETH achieve much more dominance in internet-based applications.

These are market gaps that exist right now, and he has at least pitched ideas to developers to work on these problems. If someone wants to contribute to the crypto space, it would be by solving these problems. However, he didn’t give any technical advice on how developers can go about solving these problems.

