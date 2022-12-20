Edward Snowden offers to become Twitter CEO for Bitcoin payment

Elon Musk has been looking for a new CEO for Twitter who can keep the platform alive. He tweeted about the same, and Edward Snowden, a well-known whistleblower, replied to the tweet, “I take payment in Bitcoin.” So, Edward Snowden wants to be paid in cryptocurrency as he offers to become Twitter CEO.

About Edward Snowden

In 2013, while working for and under contract with the National Security Agency (NSA), Edward Joseph Snowden (born June 21, 1983) exposed highly sensitive material. He is a dual citizen of the United States and Russia. His revelations exposed a wide range of international surveillance programmes, many of which were carried out by the NSA and the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. After working for Dell and the CIA in the past, Snowden was employed by an NSA contractor, Booz Allen Hamilton, in 2013.

Early in 2016, Snowden was appointed president of the San Francisco-based charity Freedom of the Press Foundation, which works to defend journalists against hackers and government monitoring. Additionally, he works for an unknown Russian IT firm.

Elon stepping down as Twitter CEO

We all can agree that Elon Musk has been a nightmare for Twitter users. The changes he made might prove beneficial for the company; the users are obviously not a fan of them. This includes the paid blue tick and the inability to link other social media networks with Twitter. The changes angered many users, and Elon Musk had to start a poll on Twitter on whether he should step down as the company’s CEO.

Now, if the vote comes out against Elon Musk, which is quite possible, he has to choose a replacement for him quite soon. Many people have offered to take on the role, but Elon Musk replied, “Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it.”

Musk also said if anyone wants to be Twitter’s CEO, they need to take the responsibility of turning it profitable. The company is losing so much money that it is on the verge of bankruptcy. Elon never said that he wanted to be the CEO of Twitter permanently and wanted someone else to lead.

