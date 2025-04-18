At the recent New York Auto Show, Volkswagen made it clear that its American playbook is evolving—and small cars aren’t part of the plan. Instead, the German automaker is doubling down on SUVs and exploring a long-discussed but never-realized opportunity: a pickup truck designed specifically for the U.S. market.

In a roundtable discussion, Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, shed light on the brand’s shifting priorities. While he confirmed there’s no room for the affordable European EVs like the ID.1 and ID. Everyone in the U.S., he hinted at bold new ventures that better align with American tastes—namely, larger SUVs and possibly, a unibody pickup truck.

Pickup Dreams Back on the Table

Volkswagen has flirted with the idea of launching a pickup for years. Concepts like the 2018 Atlas Tanoak and the 2019 Tarok gave enthusiasts a glimpse of what could be. However, the company never greenlit production. That may change soon.

Gruner confirmed that a pickup is still being seriously considered. “That’s one of the growth options we are discussing,” he said. “No decision yet, but it’s an active discussion this year.”

Rather than following the traditional body-on-frame formula used by most pickups, VW’s potential truck may adopt a unibody design, likely sharing architecture with the Atlas SUV. The approach could pave the way for better ride quality, lower weight, and easier platform sharing.

And if the pickup goes electric, it may come equipped with a range-extender gas engine. “For a pickup truck, I think that’s what consumers would want,” Gruner added, emphasizing the importance of real-world usability over pure electric range.

Big SUVs, Bigger Plans

While Volkswagen’s European strategy is leaning into small, sub-$25,000 EVs, Gruner was quick to dismiss their feasibility in the U.S. market. “These products are too slow [for the U.S. market],” he said. And because they would need to be imported, “you would just end up with a niche product that is too expensive for what it does.”

Instead, Volkswagen is preparing the next-generation Atlas—a full-size SUV that has become the cornerstone of its American lineup. The Atlas, first launched in 2018 and refreshed for 2024, will remain gas-powered for now but will likely receive a hybrid variant in the future.

Another exciting development is the expansion of the rugged “Peak Edition” trim, first introduced on the Atlas. Gruner expressed enthusiasm about this off-road-oriented package, hinting that it may soon make its way to other models, such as the Tiguan. “Personally, I am a big fan of these,” he said. “That is something I believe American consumers want, and we’re working on that.”

Looking Ahead

Volkswagen’s U.S. strategy is clearly pivoting toward size, power, and practicality, key attributes for American buyers. Whether it’s through an adventurous Peak Edition lineup or a long-awaited pickup, VW is preparing to meet demand with products tailored specifically for the market.

And while small EVs may be off the table for now, the brand is staying nimble, ready to pounce when the time and price are right. For now, Americans can expect more SUVs, more options, and possibly, a VW badge on a pickup truck in the near future.