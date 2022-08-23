Voltas Customer Care Partnered With OneDios App For Better Customer Care Service

Every big brand rests its foundation on satisfactory customer care service and Voltas Limited is no different. Smooth customer care experience tops the list when it comes to earning customer loyalty and securing long-term relationships with them. OneDios, a one-of-its-kind request aggregator platform does the job pretty well for the brand.

#RequestKaroRelaxkaro– true to its tagline, OneDios has literally brought convenience to the customers’ fingertips. It not only offers a smooth customer care experience to the end users but takes the workload off the brand significantly increasing their bandwidth. Thus, to leave no stone unturned in achieving an all-round customer care satisfaction and enhance other internal functions, Voltas Limited joined hands with OneDios. Eversince the partnership with the service aggregator platform, Voltas has seen measurable results on the customer retention chart.

Founded by business connoisseurs Mr. Nitin Chawala and Mr. Amit Sharma in 2019. OneDios initially served the customers of only one brand and has now tied up with a smorgasboard renowned brands. The main idea behind pioneering the platform was to bridge the gap between the brands and their customers (care). With innovation and strategic brand collaborations, OneDios has now become a one big family of 10 Lakh+ happy customers.

The traditional way of reaching a customer care service involves hunting a viable customer care number, dialing and trying multiple customer care portals, long holds on the IVR for the customer care executive which finally may or may not resolve the customer’s issue. Sounds exhaustive enough, right? Nevertheless, OneDios has thankfully changed the scenario, it promises a seamless customer care experience and cuts short the entire exhaustive process to one-tap raise a request option on the OneDios Android/IOS mobile application.

Popular for its smooth user-friendly interface, OneDios is a true boon especially for introverts promising minimal human conversation and getting the request registered in less than a minute. Since, one can even track the status of the request processed, the platform cancels the incessant calls on voltas customer care number or endlessly waiting for the technician arriving at the unexpected hours of the day.

Besides registering customer requests in less than 60 seconds on the OneDios mobile app. Customers can even add products to upload invoice, warranty cards, insurance papers etc. on the Application. It’s similar to saving personal credentials on the Digilocker. The feature prevents the customer from the pain of storing documents which may be a subject to wear & tear or data loss.

Talking about its plethora of features, OneDios doesn’t stop at registering customer requests in under a minute or providing storage facility for all the Voltas appliances. The newly-launched feature AMC (Annual Maintenance Contracts) offers an extended warranty on all Voltas appliances at very low-cost. The standard Voltas one year comprehensive AMC plan for a window AC includes– two general AC servicing, Gas charges, and covers all spare parts.

Making customers happy is one of the foremost but also hard-to-achieve goals for every business. They may set-up bots, multiple communication channels or provide several helpline contacts, but reaching the customer care service number remains a daunting task for the end user. From the brand’s perspective, establishing an after-sales service is equally exhaustive; it involves spending funds in hiring staff, training, managing processes 24/7, getting land & equipment whereas the outcome may not always be fruitful. To defeat this, OneDios offers mutual benefits to the brand and their customers. With the strategic partnership with the start-up, Voltas Limited has been able to switch to automation, reducing reliance on the long-drawn-out IVR system that may not always provide a positive customer interaction.