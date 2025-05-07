Nearly a decade after Volvo shelved the beloved XC70 wagon, the Swedish automaker is breathing new life into the nameplate—only this time, it’s not returning as a rugged estate. Instead, Volvo is introducing the new XC70 as a mid-size SUV, positioned just above the XC60. Scheduled to debut in China later this year, the XC70 could eventually find its way to global markets as the company continues to double down on electrified SUVs.

Volvo’s First “Extended-Range” Plug-in Hybrid

The new XC70 isn’t just another SUV in Volvo’s growing lineup—it’s the brand’s first extended-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). According to Volvo, the model can deliver up to 124 miles (200 kilometers) of electric-only range, a notable leap from the 36-mile EPA-rated electric range of the current XC60 Recharge. However, the figure is based on China’s CLTC test cycle, which is known to be more optimistic than Western standards like the EPA or WLTP.

Even with adjustments, the XC70 stands to offer significantly more EV range than any Volvo plug-in to date. This advancement is thanks to the vehicle’s new Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) platform, which is designed to accommodate larger battery packs and support fast charging, though specific charging speeds have yet to be disclosed.

A New Powertrain Strategy from Horse JV

Volvo’s push toward longer-range PHEVs is powered by a new drivetrain concept developed by Horse, a joint venture between Geely and Renault. The technology reportedly allows for a 124-mile electric range using a battery roughly half the size of a full EV’s. Unlike conventional PHEVs, this extended-range system may employ a range-extender engine that doesn’t directly power the wheels, but instead acts as a generator to recharge the battery on the go.

This setup is similar to the Mazda MX-30’s rotary engine approach and the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger’s V6 generator system. If true, the XC70 could offer a combined range of up to 500 miles (805 kilometers)—a game-changer for plug-in hybrid utility vehicles.

Design and Dimensions: Familiar Yet Evolved

In terms of design, the XC70 reflects Volvo’s modern SUV aesthetics. The front fascia showcases matrix LED headlights beneath the signature Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights, framing a clean, closed grille. At the rear, an AWD badge confirms all-wheel-drive capability, suggesting a dual-motor configuration or a rear-axle assist system.

Though exact dimensions haven’t been released, the XC70 is expected to be slightly longer than the 185.4-inch XC60, offering increased interior space and utility.

Electrification Momentum Grows

Volvo’s plug-in hybrid sales rose 11% through April 2025, reaching 56,722 units, highlighting a growing demand for electrified vehicles that offer both performance and flexibility. The XC70’s introduction could help maintain that momentum by offering a practical, long-range alternative to both traditional PHEVs and fully electric SUVs.

With its China-first launch and a forward-looking powertrain strategy, the XC70 is shaping up to be more than just a name revival—it could mark a pivotal shift in Volvo’s electrification playbook.