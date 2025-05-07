In a historic step for the revered Italian marque, Ferrari has confirmed the timeline for its first-ever all-electric vehicle. During the company’s first-quarter earnings call, CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed that Ferrari is accelerating its shift into the electric era, with a full EV model scheduled to enter the market by October 2026.

This move follows years of hybrid innovation by the automaker and signals a new chapter in its performance legacy—one driven by silent power and cutting-edge battery technology.

A Glimpse of the Future: October 9 Reveal

Ferrari’s highly anticipated electric debut will begin with a teaser of the vehicle’s “technological heart” on October 9, coinciding with the company’s Capital Markets Day. This internal architecture—likely showcasing its new electric powertrain, battery systems, and chassis innovation—will give enthusiasts and investors alike a taste of what’s to come.

The world premiere of the full vehicle is slated for spring 2026. If all goes according to plan, customers will see deliveries start by October of that year.

Strong Financials Fuel Innovation

Ferrari’s push into electrification comes on the back of strong financial footing. The first quarter of 2025 brought a 15% increase in core earnings and a 13% rise in overall revenue, largely attributed to increased demand in Europe and the U.S.

“Another year is off to a great start,” said Vigna. “All key metrics recorded double-digit growth, underscoring a strong profitability driven by our product mix and continued demand for personalization.”

With six new models being introduced this year—including the 296 Speciale, 296 Speciale A, and the upcoming electric Ferrari—the brand is showing no signs of slowing its product innovation.

Electrification with Emotion

Despite entering the EV market, Ferrari is treading carefully to preserve what it calls the “emotional connection” that customers have with its cars. The brand has long been associated with the visceral roar of its V8s and V12s—a sensory experience electric motors naturally lack.

Ferrari’s challenge is to deliver performance and soul in a package that speaks to its legacy while embracing the future. Given the success of its hybrid models like the 296 GTB and SF90 Stradale, there is reason to be optimistic. Hybrids now account for 49% of Ferrari’s sales—a nearly even split with traditional ICE models—suggesting Ferrari’s clientele is increasingly open to electrification.

U.S. Market Remains Core, Despite Tariff Pressures

The United States remains Ferrari’s largest single market, accounting for one in every four cars sold. While ongoing trade tariffs under the Trump administration pose potential cost implications, Ferrari appears unfazed. It has floated a possible 10% price hike on certain models to offset tariff impacts—a small ripple for its ultra-affluent clientele.

Models like the Roma Spider, Purosangue, and the SF90XX series continue to drive demand, reinforcing Ferrari’s belief that price sensitivity is not a major concern for its buyer base.

What to Expect from Ferrari’s First EV

While technical details are still under wraps, expectations are sky-high. Industry insiders predict Ferrari’s electric debut will not only offer blistering performance but also raise the bar for design and technology integration. With prices expected to rival Ferrari’s existing high-end models—ranging from $500,000 to over $5 million—the EV will likely remain an exclusive, flagship offering.

As Ferrari merges its racing DNA with zero-emission technology, the Prancing Horse is poised to make electrification not just sustainable, but spectacular.