In a world where marketing often reflects broader cultural trends, two luxury car brands, Volvo and Jaguar, have recently found themselves at the center of a heated debate on social media. Volvo’s heartwarming and family-focused ad for its electric SUV, the EX90, has been widely celebrated, particularly as a counterpoint to Jaguar’s bold and controversial rebranding campaign. This article explores the cultural significance, creative impact, and social media reactions to both campaigns, while unpacking why Volvo’s messaging struck a chord and Jaguar’s approach sparked backlash.

At the heart of Volvo’s campaign lies a touching narrative. In a nearly four-minute advertisement, Volvo presents a deeply personal story of a man discovering he is going to be a father. As the ad unfolds, it paints a vivid picture of his family’s future, emphasizing moments of love, care, and protection. The car itself, the Volvo EX90, takes center stage as the vehicle that ensures this envisioned future remains safe and secure.

WOW! Volvo just released the ridiculously powerful pro-life commercial. Of course it is not meant to be advocating against abortion – but boy does it EVER! 🚗💙 @LifeSite #ProLife #Volvo From @HuinGuillaume pic.twitter.com/sCfUYs89cn — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) November 21, 2024

A Celebration of Family Values

The tagline, “Designed to be the safest Volvo car ever made. For life,” captures the brand’s ethos, which has long prioritized safety and reliability. The ad resonated strongly with audiences who value such timeless principles by tying these qualities to the universal theme of family.

Volvo’s approach avoids sensationalism, opting instead for a grounded and relatable narrative. In an era where many ads lean heavily on shock value or abstract concepts, this focus on the “ordinary” feels refreshing. As one commentator noted, “The ordinary is beautiful and authentic. It’s unique, yet universal.”

The Cinematic Brilliance of Hoyte Van Hoytema

Adding to the emotional weight of the ad is its cinematic execution. Directed by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the acclaimed cinematographer behind Interstellar and Oppenheimer, the ad blends sweeping visuals with intimate moments, creating a powerful and memorable piece.

Marketing expert Guillaume Huin praised the production, stating, “Volvo posted a 3 min and 46 second ad… It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced. Every comment under the ad said it immediately put Volvo in their consideration set. It’s f—ing fantastic.”

Social Media Applause for Volvo

The ad, which debuted in September, gained renewed attention this week amid widespread comparisons to Jaguar’s rebranding efforts. Across platforms, commentators celebrated Volvo for delivering a message that felt both timely and timeless.

Paul Anleitner , a Christian author, highlighted how Volvo tapped into a cultural shift, stating, "Volvo hit a home run through wholesomeness & affirming sacred duties."

Amala Ekpunobi, a conservative commentator, contrasted Volvo's celebration of family and safety with Jaguar's focus on abstract, deconstructionist ideals. She noted, "Woke ideas and made-up identities are not [authentic]."

This wave of positive reception has elevated Volvo in the public eye, with many suggesting the ad succeeded not only in promoting a product but also in reaffirming shared human values.

Jaguar went woke. Volvo went pro-family.

INCREDIBLE WORK, VOLVO. I CRIED. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5D2CSjm2fz — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) November 21, 2024

Jaguar’s “Copy Nothing” Campaign: A Bold but Divisive Rebrand

In stark contrast to Volvo’s ad, Jaguar’s recent rebranding campaign has ignited controversy. Titled “Copy Nothing,” the 30-second video aimed to present a fresh, modern identity for the brand. However, its abstract approach, featuring androgynous models, vibrant outfits, and slogans like “delete ordinary” and “break moulds,” left many viewers baffled. Notably, the ad did not include a single image of a Jaguar car.

Reactions to Jaguar’s Ad

Critics were quick to denounce the campaign as overly abstract and disconnected from the brand’s core identity. On social media, the backlash was swift and widespread:

Mike Rundle , a designer and software engineer, sarcastically remarked, "Jaguar brand designers punching the air rn [right now]."

, a designer and software engineer, sarcastically remarked, Others criticized the ad for prioritizing ideology over substance. As one conservative account posted, “While Jaguar is going woke, Volvo is celebrating life.”

Car manufacturer Jaguar has ditched its iconic cat logo for this modern BS filled with woke nonsense to ‘launch’ it.

Do they even know their own customer?

This ain’t it. pic.twitter.com/clBoo33oec — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) November 19, 2024

Jaguar’s Defense

Despite the backlash, Jaguar defended its campaign, emphasizing the importance of reinvention. In a statement, the company said, “Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention… The brand reveal is only the first step in this exciting new era.”

Jaguar’s ambition to redefine itself is evident, but the campaign’s failure to connect with its audience highlights the risks of departing too far from a brand’s established image.

Why Volvo’s Message Resonated

The success of Volvo’s ad lies in its universality and authenticity. By focusing on the safety of families—a core principle of the brand—the campaign reinforced trust and reliability, qualities that resonate across demographics and cultural divides.

The Power of Storytelling

Rather than abstract slogans, Volvo relied on storytelling to convey its message. The narrative of a father envisioning his family’s future, coupled with the reassurance of the car’s safety features, created an emotional connection that transcends product marketing.

A Reflection of Cultural Sentiment

In an era where audiences are increasingly skeptical of “performative” advertising, Volvo’s focus on family and life felt genuine. As Paul Anleitner observed, the ad aligns with a broader cultural shift toward celebrating traditional values and affirming shared responsibilities.

Jaguar’s Gamble: Innovation or Alienation?

Jaguar’s rebranding effort, while bold, illustrates the risks of prioritizing disruption over connection. The campaign’s focus on breaking norms, coupled with its omission of the product itself, alienated many viewers who felt it lacked authenticity.

Lessons from the Backlash

The response to Jaguar’s campaign underscores a critical lesson for brands: innovation must be balanced with audience expectations. By failing to showcase its cars or connect its messaging to its heritage, Jaguar missed an opportunity to engage its core audience.

A Tale of Two Strategies

The contrasting receptions to these campaigns highlight two distinct approaches to brand messaging:

Volvo’s Emphasis on Legacy and Values

Volvo leaned into its established identity, using storytelling to reaffirm its commitment to safety and family. This approach resonated as authentic and universally appealing. Jaguar’s Pursuit of Reinvention

Jaguar aimed to redefine itself through bold, avant-garde imagery and abstract slogans. While ambitious, the campaign’s lack of focus on the product left many viewers disengaged.

Broader Implications for Brand Marketing

The Volvo and Jaguar campaigns offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of advertising. As brands navigate cultural shifts and changing consumer expectations, the importance of authenticity and connection cannot be overstated.

The Enduring Power of Values

Volvo’s success underscores the enduring appeal of values-based messaging. By celebrating universal themes like family and safety, the brand reinforced its identity while resonating with a wide audience.

The Risks of Abstract Reinvention

Jaguar’s campaign highlights the challenges of balancing innovation with brand heritage. While boldness is essential for reinvention, it must be grounded in a clear and relatable message.

In the battle of brand messaging, Volvo emerged as the clear winner, delivering a campaign that celebrated life, family, and safety in a way that felt both timely and timeless. Jaguar’s attempt at reinvention, while ambitious, serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of abstraction and the importance of staying connected to a brand’s core values.

As the conversation around these campaigns continues, one thing is clear: in a world of evolving cultural dynamics, authenticity and relatability remain the keys to winning hearts and minds.