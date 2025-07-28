Vice President JD Vance struck an unexpectedly positive tone about artificial intelligence potentially replacing American workers, telling a gathering of venture capitalists and tech leaders that he remains “optimistic” about AI automating jobs across the country.

Speaking at the Winning the AI Race Summit in Washington, DC, Vance responded to concerns about widespread job displacement with a counterintuitive argument: if AI were truly revolutionizing the workplace, we’d already be seeing dramatic changes in productivity numbers.

“If the robots were coming to take all of our jobs, you would see labor productivity skyrocketing in this country,” Vance explained to the audience of investors, startup founders, and politicians. “But actually, you see labor productivity flatlining. What that means, actually, is that our country is under-indexed in technology and not over-indexed in technology.”

Trump Administration Eyes AI-Driven Job Shifts Amidst Global Tech Race

The comments came during a panel discussion about how the Trump administration plans to handle AI-driven job displacement. Podcaster and tech investor Jason Calacanis, who posed the question to Vance, painted a stark picture of the potential impact.

“For every self-driving car we put on the road, that’s four drivers who are going to have their jobs retired,” said Calacanis, an early Uber investor. “For every Optimus robot or humanoid robot that eventually makes it into a factory, that’ll be five or six factory jobs.”

Rather than expressing alarm, Vance seemed to welcome the technological transformation. His reasoning centers on the idea that American businesses haven’t adopted AI and automation quickly enough compared to international competitors.

The summit itself reflected growing urgency around America’s position in the global AI competition. The conference brought together a who’s who of Silicon Valley figures and Washington power brokers, all focused on how the US can maintain its technological edge. This concern has intensified following the January release of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s powerful R1 model, which surprised many investors and entrepreneurs with its capabilities.

Vance Questions Tech’s Stance on American STEM Grads

Other speakers at the event echoed Vance’s optimistic outlook, framing AI as a job creator rather than destroyer. Chris Power, founder and CEO of factory automation startup Hadrian, highlighted his company’s upcoming Arizona production facility as evidence. The plant, scheduled to open in late 2025, is expected to generate over 350 new factory positions despite heavy automation.

However, Vance wasn’t entirely uncritical of the tech industry. He took aim at major Silicon Valley companies for what he sees as contradictory hiring practices. The Vice President questioned how tech firms can claim worker shortages while simultaneously overlooking American graduates.

“On the one hand, you see some Silicon Valley technology firms, especially the big firms, say that they are desperate for workers that they can’t find that they have to use overseas visa programs to find workers,” Vance observed. “And yet, at the same time, the college-educated employment rate for STEM graduates in this country seems to be declining.”

He went one step further, asking, “If you are not hiring American workers from out of college to do these jobs, then how can you claim that you are short so many?”

Trump Administration’s H-1B Skepticism and the Push for Automation

This critique fits within larger Trump administration skepticism toward H-1B visa programs and other foreign worker programs that have long been a part of Silicon Valley staffing practices.

The Vice President’s words suggest the new administration may take a more aggressive policy of pushing American companies toward automation as well as pushing them to hire local workers. The two-pronged strategy suggests a bet that technological advancement and

American jobs can grow side by side, not as one’s expense.

Whether Vance’s optimism is warranted is yet to be seen. His contention that existing productivity numbers indicate America is lagging on automation could be a cover for policies that promote AI adoption, even if it costs workers some temporary job displacement. The administration seems ready to make that payoff in the interest of long-term competitiveness with a competitor like China.