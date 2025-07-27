If you are a regular Instagram user, you must have come across many of Tyler’s reels or at least reels about the Tyler reels that are so much in trend. In this guide, we shall see how you can unlock Tyler’s creator reels and the ones that need some unlocking. As absurd as it may sound, it is actually gaining immense popularity. So, let’s check it out.

Who is Tyler on Instagram?

“Tyler,” The Creator is a really popular American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a huge fan following on the platform and beyond. He’s known for his unique music, creative visual style, and often unconventional marketing for his projects, like his recent album “DON’T TAP THE GLASS”, which is circulating on Instagram really fast. But whether you are a fan of his music or not, if this reel interests you, this guide will help you!

Is Tyler Creator’s reel locked on Instagram?

Yes, Tyler, the Creator did release a specific Instagram Reel that was initially “locked” or we can even say – password-protected. This was part of his unique rollout for his new album, “DON’T TAP THE GLASS.” This marketing technique fetched him a lot of attention soon after the release, and the numbers have been growing ever since. With such a unique technique of popularizing himself, his reels have really made their way to the top.

How to unlock Tyler Creator’s reel?

If you have come across Tyler’s reel and want to unlock it to watch, here is the simple and small process that you need to follow.

Open Instagram and log in to your account using your credentials if you’re already logged in, well and good.

Now look for the official page where you will find the reel. Or open it from a link if you have one saved already.

Once it opens up, you will be required to enter a password. Since it is password-protected, you cannot proceed to view it without that.

The password to the reel is – DONTTAPTHEGLASS.

As soon as you enter it, the reel will open up for you and you can now watch it.

That is all you are required to do. Make sure that you do not fall for any fake videos that promise the same thing or scam you with that. Check the authenticity of the page or the account before opening it.

Does Instagram allow password-protected Reels?

Yes, it seems that Instagram is indeed trying out a new feature for “locked” or “unlockable” Reels, where creators can hide content behind a secret code or password that they can share with a few people to grant accessibility. But make sure that it is not universally available to everyone just yet, as it’s been in a testing phase with selected creators like Tyler.

It looks like a great effort by Instagram to make a personal space in a public platform for its users. Now the creators can make certain reels only for their members or fans, rather than just their followers.