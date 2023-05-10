VPN vs RDP: Which One is Suitable for Who?

RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) and VPN (Virtual Private Network) are two different technologies used for remote access and connectivity. However, these protocols are often the hot topic of the tech community who debate which one is better, and which one works better with certain users and use cases. First, let’s give a brief definition of both of these protocols.

RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) is a proprietary protocol developed by Microsoft that allows a user to remotely access and control a computer over a network connection. It enables users to access and use the resources of a remote computer as if they were sitting in front of it, including the desktop, applications, files, and peripherals. RDP is commonly used for remote support, system administration, and remote work scenarios.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a technology that provides a secure and private network connection over the internet. It allows users to create a secure and encrypted connection to a remote network or server, thereby hiding their internet activity and protecting their online privacy. By using a VPN, users can access content and services that are restricted in their geographical location, as well as protect themselves from hackers, snoopers, and other online threats. VPNs are commonly used for remote work, online privacy, and bypassing censorship and geolocation restrictions.

While RDP and VPN both provide remote access, they serve different purposes. RDP is primarily used for remote administration and support, while VPN is used for secure and private connectivity. In some cases, VPN may be used to access a remote desktop through RDP over a secure and encrypted connection. In this article, I will cover the technicalities and use cases of both RDP and VPN, before making a final head-to-head comparison between the two. Let’s go!

RDP: Technicalities and Use Cases

RDP uses TCP/IP to establish a connection between two computers. When a user initiates a remote desktop connection to another computer, the user’s local computer sends an RDP packet to the remote computer, which then responds with an acknowledgement. The two computers negotiate the parameters of the session, including the display resolution, color depth, and input devices. With that said, here are the main use cases of RDP.

Remote access

RDP is commonly used to access a remote computer or server from a different location. For example, a company’s IT team can use RDP to access and manage servers remotely from their office. RDP is most commonly known for this use case, with all the other use cases somewhat falling as a subsidiary to this one.

Telecommuting

RDP can be used to enable telecommuting, allowing employees to work from home or other remote locations. Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, RDP has increasingly been used for this purpose in many workplaces to enable and facilitate remote work.

Technical support

RDP can be used by technical support teams to remotely troubleshoot and fix issues on users’ computers without having to physically be at the user’s location. Many repair shops tend to use RDP to remotely access their customer’s computer and fix any software issues found on them.

Gaming

RDP can be used for gaming, enabling users to play games on a remote computer that has better hardware capabilities than their local computer. However, this requires a good enough connection on the local computer, as it can be quite resource intensive, particularly with graphically detailed and online games.

If these use cases correspond to your needs, then no better RDP options are out there for you than Cloudzy’s tailored dedicated RDP, featuring 15 locations, unbreachable security, a free version of Windows of your choice, as well as a caring 24/7 online support! Buy RDP for cheap on Cloudzy!

VPN: Technicalities and Use Cases

On the other hand, VPNs work by encrypting and tunneling internet traffic through a secure connection to a remote server or location, making it difficult for third parties to intercept or access the data being transmitted. There are many technical aspects of VPNs that make them effective and useful for a wide range of use cases. Some of the most important technical features of VPNs include the encryption it offers, as well as different protocols that are reliable for different tasks, and its multi-platform support. Here are some of the use cases of a VPN.

Protecting privacy

VPNs are often used to protect users’ privacy and prevent unauthorized access to their personal information. By encrypting internet traffic and hiding IP addresses, VPNs help to keep user data secure and private from the grasp of governments and ISPs.

Bypassing internet censorship

VPNs can be used to bypass internet censorship and access blocked websites or online services. By connecting to a VPN server located in a different country, users can access content that may be restricted in their own country.

Remote work

VPNs are often used by remote workers to access company resources and systems from outside the office. By connecting to a VPN, remote workers can access company files, databases, and applications as if they were physically present in the office. This is where VPN most directly relates to RDP.

Securing public Wi-Fi

VPNs can be used to secure internet connections when using public Wi-Fi networks. Public Wi-Fi networks are often unsecured, making it easy for hackers to intercept data transmitted over the network. By using a VPN, users can protect their data from interception and ensure that their internet activity remains private.

There are other properties and use cases that are too long to be cited here, but if you want to learn more, you can read Cloudzy’s article on Why You Need a VPN!

RDP vs VPN

RDP is typically used by users who need to access a specific computer or server remotely. For example, if you work in an office and need to access your work computer from home, you could use RDP to connect to your computer and access its files and applications. RDP allows you to control the remote computer as if you were sitting in front of it, which can be useful for tasks that require a high degree of interaction with the remote system. RDP is particularly great as a remote access tool if you use it as part of a Windows-to-Windows remote operation.

VPN, on the other hand, is typically used by users who need to access a network as if they were physically present on that network. For example, if you work for a company with multiple offices, you could use a VPN to access resources on the company’s network from any location. VPNs encrypt your network traffic and route it through a secure tunnel to the remote network, allowing you to access resources as if you were physically present on that network. VPN use cases also include privacy protection, censorship and geo-block circumvention, and encryption of data.



Conclusion

Regardless of which one of these technologies you need, it is important to know the differences and go for a provider that provides quality service for you. So use this guide to familiarize yourself with RDP and VPN, and empower yourself to get the best option for your specific needs!

Comments

comments