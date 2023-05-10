How To Get Dratini in Pokemon Fire Red

Pokemon Fire Red is a beloved classic game that still holds a special place in many gamer’s hearts. One of the most sought-after Pokemon in the game is Dratini, a rare and powerful dragon-type creature. In this guide, we’ll go over how to catch Dratini in Pokemon Fire Red.

Step 1: Obtain the Super Rod Before you can even think about catching Dratini, you need to obtain the Super Rod. The Super Rod is an upgrade to the Good Rod, which is obtained earlier in the game. To get the Super Rod, you need to first beat the Elite Four and become the Pokemon League Champion. After becoming the Champion, you can return to Fuchsia City and talk to the fisherman on the route leading to the Seafoam Islands. He’ll give you the Super Rod as a reward.

Step 2: Head to the Safari Zone With the Super Rod in hand, you can now head to the Safari Zone. The Safari Zone is located just outside of Fuchsia City and can be accessed once you’ve obtained the HM for Surf. Once you’re inside the Safari Zone, make your way to the Secret House, which is located in the northeast corner of the area.

Step 3: Obtain the Gold Teeth To gain access to the Secret House, you need to first obtain the Gold Teeth. The Gold Teeth are located in the Safari Zone, but they’re not easy to find. Here’s how to get them:

Head to the northwest corner of the Safari Zone and enter the Warden’s House.

Talk to the warden and he’ll ask you to find his Gold Teeth, which he lost somewhere in the Safari Zone.

Leave the Warden’s House and make your way to the middle of the Safari Zone. Once there, head south until you come across a body of water.

Surf across the water and you’ll find a small island with a patch of grass on it. Walk through the grass until you find the Gold Teeth.

Return to the Warden’s House and give him the Gold Teeth. In return, he’ll give you HM04 – Strength.

Step 4: Enter the Secret House With HM04 – Strength in hand, you can now enter the Secret House in the Safari Zone. Once inside, talk to the man sitting at the table. He’ll give you some information about Dratini and then leave. Follow him out of the house and into the area just outside.

Step 5: Use the Super Rod Once outside, make your way to the water and use the Super Rod. Dratini can be found in the water here, but it’s a rare encounter. Keep using the Super Rod until you finally encounter a Dratini. Be patient – it may take a while to find one.

Step 6: Catch Dratini When you finally encounter a Dratini, make sure you have a Pokemon with a move that can put it to sleep or paralyze it. This will make it much easier to catch. Once Dratini is asleep or paralyzed, use a strong Poke Ball like an Ultra Ball to catch it.

Congratulations – you’ve now caught a Dratini in Pokemon Fire Red! Dratini is a powerful dragon-type Pokemon that can evolve into Dragonair and eventually Dragonite. With its high attack and special attack stats, it’s a great addition to any trainer’s team.

In conclusion, catching Dratini in Pokemon Fire Red requires patience, perseverance, and a bit of luck. Make sure you have the Super Rod, Gold Teeth, and a Pokemon with a sleep or paralysis move before heading to the Safari Zone. Keep using the Super Rod until you finally encounter a Dratini, and then make sure to put it to sleep or parlyse it, and finally, use a strong pokeball in order to catch it.

