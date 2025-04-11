Wakefit, one of India’s leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in the home and sleep solutions category, is preparing for a major leap — a ₹1,500–2,000 crore ($200 million) initial public offering (IPO). The Bengaluru-based startup is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI in the coming months, marking a significant moment not just for the company but for the wider D2C ecosystem in India.

Credits: Indian Retailer

From Mattress Startup to Home Solutions Powerhouse

Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda founded Wakefit in 2016 with the goal of upending the unorganized and expensive sleep solutions market. The business swiftly established itself in the Indian market by emphasizing customer-centric design, reasonable prices, and a commitment to digital first.

Wakefit has developed into a complete home and lifestyle brand over the years, providing a variety of goods such as study tables, beds, couches, and closets. It has developed a devoted following in both major cities and smaller towns because to its astute branding and capacity to reach the expanding internet consumer base.

IPO Plans: Fuel for Expansion and Innovation

Reports state that Wakefit intends to fund between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 crore by offering existing investors their shares and issuing new shares. In addition to helping the business generate new funds for expansion in the future, the IPO will allow early backers to partially exit the business.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura are in charge of the IPO process and will oversee investor outreach, regulatory filings, and valuations. The money raised will probably go into improving supply chain and technological systems, diversifying product offerings, and bolstering Wakefit’s developing offline presence.

Financial Performance Reflects Strong Momentum

Over the past few years, Wakefit has grown remarkably. The company’s operating revenue increased by a strong 21% year over year to ₹986.4 crore in FY24 from ₹812.6 crore in FY23. This consistent increase in sales demonstrates not just how well-liked it is in Indian homes but also how customers are increasingly choosing online direct-to-consumer firms that provide value without sacrificing quality.

Crucially, the company’s foray into omnichannel retail, which includes the establishment of experience centers in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, has increased consumer confidence and expedited growth.

Backed by Big Names in Venture Capital

Some of the most well-known figures in the venture capital industry are among Wakefit’s backers. Over the course of several funding rounds, the brand has received investments from Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Verlinvest, Investcorp, and Peak XV Partners (previously Sequoia Capital India & SEA). It is anticipated that these investors will take part in the OFS phase of the IPO.

Their initial investments in Wakefit are evidence of the company’s strategy, execution, and capacity to grow in a cutthroat industry.

Why Wakefit’s IPO Matters

The public debut of Wakefit may mark a turning point for the D2C market in India. Founders, investors, and analysts will be intently monitoring Wakefit’s performance as more and more digital-first consumer firms, such as Mamaearth and boAt, enter the IPO race.

If it is successful, it will further confirm the online-to-offline strategy and may pave the way for other direct-to-consumer firms in the fashion, wellness, furniture, and decor industries to follow suit. More significantly, it indicates that investors are becoming more confident in lucrative, long-lasting firms that aim to address common issues in India.

Credits: Business Today

What’s Next for Wakefit?

Wakefit is anticipated to intensify its efforts to increase its offline shop footprint, improve logistics, and broaden its product line as it approaches its initial public offering. Wakefit is in a strong position to benefit from the upcoming growth wave due to factors like growing urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and a spike in consumer demand for high-quality home solutions.

Wakefit’s IPO may serve as a reminder to investors, consumers, and the startup community of how far India’s domestic businesses have come.