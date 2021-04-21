Want to step up your SEO game? Rankchecker is the answer

In this day and age where going digital is the norm, having a website for your business or your personal brand is without a doubt a necessity. That also means your site is just a drop in the digital ocean. With more than 1.7 billion sites in the world, saying that the competition in the online environment is tough is the understatement of the century.

So, if you’ve finally got your website up and running and you want the world to notice you, you’ve got to do a lot more than simply have an online presence. You can’t just wait around for people to find out you exist and hope that your traffic will increase just because you’ve built a nice-looking site. You have to put in some effort to increase the visibility of your website and attract visitors. And that’s where SEO comes into pay to help you reach this goal.

Every site owner out there knows or should know about the benefits of building a solid SEO strategy. But not all site owners know what this implies. At first glance, SEO can seem like a very complex and hard to decipher discipline that requires extensive knowledge in the field to master. However, this shouldn’t stop you from brushing up on your SEO skills. Once you learn the basics, implementing SEO techniques won’t seem like such an intimidating endeavor.

It’s all about keywords

Since we’re talking about the basics, we should discuss one of the most important aspects of building an effective SEO strategy. A great part of your SEO efforts will revolve around finding and using the right keyword for your website.

Choosing the keywords you want to rank for on search engines and introducing them in your SEO strategy is only the beginning. You also have to analyze the performance of the keywords you’ve chosen, otherwise you won’t be able to tell if the strategy you’re using yields results or not.

When users search for a certain keyword, they don’t usually go beyond the first results pages. They stop at the first sites they come across and ignore the rest. This highlights the importance of helping your site rank as high as possible for keywords that are relevant to you. And that’s why you need to check where your site is positioned in a search query for a particular keyword.

The importance of using the right keyword rank checker tool

These days, checking your website’s ranking for a specific keyword is easier than ever. There are plenty of online tools that can help you check your pages’ rankings for any keyword that interests you. But that can also pose some challenges. Since there’s such a great variety of tools you can choose from, it can be difficult to figure out which one is the most effective. Part from that, as with any type of digital tools out there, not all keyword rank checker tools are created equal.

There are various aspects you should take into consideration when choosing the right keyword rank checker tool. First of all, you have to pay attention to the features these tools offer, so you can make sure they can help you gain the insight you need.

Secondly, you must focus on their degree of complexity. Tools that are way too complicated and don’t prioritize user experience can result in a time-consuming process, and we all know time is of the essence here.

Last but not least, there’s the financial factor to take into account. While some tools are completely free, there are others that you have to pay for, so make sure the solution you choose suits your budget as well.

How Rankchecker can help

Now that you know you need to find a great keyword rank checker tool to help you stay on top of your website’s rankings. But if you don’t want to waste your time searching for a tool that will check all your boxes, you can take our recommendation and try Rankchecker.io.

Let’s take a look at what Rankchecker is all about and what it can do for you. Rankchecker is a tool suitable for everyone, from webmasters to SEO rookies and well-versed professionals. It’s an easy to use and highly efficient service that allows you to check your site’s ranking for a variety of different keywords on Google.

All you have to do is follow a few simple steps:

Enter the URL of the website you want to check

Opt for a location or for general search

Select the device you want to show results for (desktop/mobile)

Enter the email address where you want the results to be sent

Enter the keywords you want to check ranking for

Click check ranking and you’re done

After you’ve gone through all these steps, you’ll receive an email with your current rankings for every keyword you’ve entered. Based on the results you get, you can tweak your SEO strategy to improve its effectiveness.

Why choose Rankchecker

Wondering why you should choose Rankchecker over other tools on the market? Here are a few good reasons why Rankchecker is your best option.

For starters, Rankchecker is as simple and straightforward as these tools can get. You don’t have to be a SEO expert or have experience using similar tech tools.

If you create an account, you can perform searches for 5 different target websites and you can check up to 50 keywords at once per domain.

You can check your website’s ranking and compare it with your competitors. That will put things into perspective and guide your SEO efforts in the right direction.

Rankchecker allows you to verify rankings for both desktop and mobile, as well as for different locations, so all variables are covered to ensure the accuracy of the results.

One major advantage is that Rankchecker is completely free. There are no fees or charges involved, but that doesn’t mean it’s less efficient than paid tools. It’s fast, accurate and can save you a lot of time and money.

What’s more, Rankchecker is constantly developing so you can expect to see even more useful features in the future.

As you can see, Rankchecker can provide the support and guidance one needs when looking to refine your SEO strategy and improve your website’s performance.