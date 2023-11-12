Following a fierce backlash against Mortal Kombat 1’s horrifyingly costly Halloween microtransactions. It includes a finisher referred to as Fatality with a pumpkin head and maggots. Developer NetherRealm Studios has revealed that those who purchased the expensive version will receive two additional ones for free. With two “free” Fatalities, Warner Bros. has tried to appease irate Mortal Kombat 1 gamers after a $10 USD Fatality animation was added to the game’s already harshly criticized premium shop. The deaths will be included in the Seasonal Fatalities Bundle, which will be released the following week and includes finishing moves inspired by the holidays.

The studio announced on Twitter/X on November 9 that the Seasonal Fatalities package will be on sale at some point next week. This features three gory killings centered on the winter, Thanksgiving, and Halloween holidays. The Halloween death attracted criticism due to its astronomical cost. It is currently being packed with two more last-minute assaults. Character skins and other microtransactions have been available in Mortal Kombat in the past; the majority of these were earned in-game.

Mortal Kombat 1 offers a comparable experience, but it seems to distribute its premium in-game currency too slowly, forcing gamers to spend more money on top of the $70 game. There will be a Thanksgiving-themed mortality and a winter-themed fatality, similar to the Halloween-themed fatality. The Season Fatalities bundle doesn’t have an official pricing yet, but IGN estimates that it would cost you about $30. Given that you get three for the price of one, receiving two more graphic final assaults for free seems like a fairly good bargain, assuming the other two cost $10 as the Halloween finisher does. Fans of the 2D fighter, however, are dissatisfied with the game’s attempts at monetization once more.

What did Frustrated fans say?

The expense of the Halloween death, among other things, infuriated fans, who vented their annoyance on social media at what many referred to as “greedy business practices.” NetherRealm Studios is attempting to make amends for the purported price gouging now that they’ve heard the criticism.

Mortal Kombat 1 team on Twitter

“Next week, you can access the Seasonal Fatalities bundle, which includes the Halloween, Thanksgiving, and upcoming Winter fatality.,” NetherRealm Studios said. “Those who purchased the Halloween fatality will have access to the bundle at no extra cost. We appreciate your feedback on everything MK1.”

Warner Bros. reply to criticism

Warner Bros. has officially replied to criticisms after the outcry was immediate and loud, informing gamers that “We appreciate your feedback.” ‘Appreciate’ and ‘listen to’ are obviously not the same things, and Warner Bros.’ solution isn’t to change the prices in its stores; instead, it’s to give two ‘free’ cosmetics the Thanksgiving and Winter Fatality to anyone who was willing to spend $10 on the contentious Halloween Fatality in the first place. These cosmetics will be included in an upcoming premium Seasonal Bundle, which is expected to cost $30.

Of course, we already know that Rocksteady’s upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will include a battle pass that is primarily focused on cosmetics, and this week Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav outlined plans to turn the company’s biggest gaming franchises from traditional console and PC releases into “always on” live service games. These kinds of aggressive monetization tactics are only likely to become more prevalent in Warner Bros. titles.