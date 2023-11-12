Google Nest Cam Discounts at Best Buy: Save Big on Home Security

Today, a security gadget exists around your residence or any other place, including office space or any other place; it has become an essential part of today’s life. As good luck, many gadgets are available in today’s market that you can confidently buy and keep your residence safe from any theft or even have secured proof if any such circumstances happen. Although the usual selling price for such security devices is a bit pricey with the BestBuy Black Friday Sale around the United States, security devices like the Google Nest Cam are now selling for a huge price drop, bringing the price below $100 (spoiler alert!).

To give you a glimpse of this security gadget, the Google Nest Cam comes with a great set of features out of the box, which has resulted in making this security gadget among the best-selling gadgets you can get for this price.

However, with the Black Friday Sale going on in BestBuy, the selling price of this gadget has gone further down, making it an attractive steal deal for many users all around the United States. So, without further ado, let’s delve into BestBuy’s discounts for this gadget.

Google Nest Cam Black Friday Deal: Get It for Just $100 at Best Buy!

Original Price: $100

$100 Deal Price: $70

Talking about the discount on the Google Nest Cam, the usual selling price is around $100, but with the Best Buy Black Friday Hours going on right now, you can avail of an additional discount of $30, bringing down the price to just $70.

This steal deal price makes the Google Nest Cam a great steal deal, attracting many users to get in hands with this gadget and enhancing the security of the residence.

Well, that was about the price! But, if you are considering buying this Google Nest Cam, we have covered you with the specification side of the smart security gadget through which you can make an informed decision on whether you should buy this smart gadget or not.

Google Nest Cam – What Does it Feature?

Let’s now look into the specification and feature side of the Google Nest Came, where you will be getting a fantastic set of features out of the box. With the limited Best Buy offers right now, you will get an amazing catalog of colors where you can choose between Snow Linen and Fog colors.

Moving on to the specification side in-depth, the wired Google Nest Cam offers great picture quality with 1080p video support to enhance the security of your residence; you also get night vision capabilities, and video encryption is also offered.

Besides picture quality, you also get two amazing communication features where you can access real-time footage anywhere worldwide.

Talking about what you get inside the box, where the Google Nest Cam box includes all the important required items inside the box, be it from Wall screws and anchors too. However, if you are still wondering whether you should buy this Google Nest Cam or not, you can see this review video mentioned below, which will help you to give you that confidence on whether you should buy the Google Nest Cam or not.

FAQS

1. Is a Nest Cam Worth it?

Google Nest Cam is definitely a great security device to go with. Be it on the specification or the price, and with the Best Buy Black Friday Hours going on, the price is further slashed, making this Google Nest Cam a great security device and a device you can buy for an amazing steal deal price.

2. What time does Best Buy Open on Black Friday?

If you are looking to buy the Google Nest Came via offline storage then you can also enjoy the Black Friday discounts via the Black Friday hours in Best Buy stores. Talking about the time, the Black Friday hours usually vary from normal hours and also the store location. You can checkout Black Friday hours of your nearby Best Buy store, through this Store locater link.