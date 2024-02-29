The battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has been in production for a while, and the creators have been working very hard to bring it to completion. Activision is now prepared to release this game to the worldwide public after months of restricted release testing, thanks to all of the input they have received. The official release date for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is March 21, 2024. Here is all you need to know about the game. While you level up your weapons and accumulate Battle Pass points that may be transferred between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, play Call of Duty Battle Royale and multiplayer modes.

Android and iOS users will be able to download Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. It will come with two enormous maps Verdansk and Rebirth Island at launch that a lot of people may recognize. Players can also pass their time on multiplayer maps like Shoot House and Shipment. Additionally, the advancement in Warzone Mobile will be compatible with both the console and PC versions of Warzone as well as Modern Warfare 3.

Information about Pre-Registration and Rewards

Before the game launches, those who are interested can pre-register for it on the iOS or Android shops in order to be eligible for prizes. An M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprint, an M4 “Foe’s Flame” Vinyl, an M4 “Dark Familiar” Emblem, and an M4 “Archfiend” Operator Skin are among the incentives available to those who have already pre-registered for the game, which has now amassed 50 million registrations.

As previously stated, Warzone Mobile’s player progress will be synced with Modern Warfare 3, as well as the PC and console versions of the game. Upgrading the player’s level, the weapon level of various weapons, battle pass progressions, and the bundles you buy across any of the games were among the common elements allowing cross-progression. But these bundles ought to be marked with a Connected tag.

Details of Warzone Mobile Battle Royale

There will be two main maps accessible at launch, one of which is the 120-player Verdansk level that became well-known in the game’s console and PC versions. It also includes the well-known Verdansk Gulag, which offers you another try at things. The second map is Rebirth Island, another 48-player map that we have already seen. In this mode, you can keep respawning until all of your friends are still alive.

If you’re not into battle royale, don’t worry; the game will also contain a selection of multiplayer modes and maps, such as Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard. Along with several Hardcore Variants, the modes include Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, and some more. Moreover, the shared buddy list, chat channels, and other features let you maintain friendships between games. Additionally, you have access to in-game social elements like Death Match and Proximity Chat.

