The National Business Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Byju’s, the top edtech company in India, to think about extending the deadline for its contentious rights issue past February 28. This action is being taken in the midst of several legal problems and financial disputes between the company and its principal investors. Additionally, Byju’s has been asked by the NCLT to hold the funds raised by the rights issue in a different escrow account until the case is resolved. The paper delves further into the salient aspects of the existing situation and the possible ramifications for Byju’s and its stakeholders.

Credits: Livemint

Byju’s Rights Issue and NCLT Directive:

Byju’s, which was previously valued at an astonishing $22 billion, is currently experiencing financial difficulties and a liquidity problem. The company has proposed a rights offering to generate $200 million at a nominal valuation of $25 million. However, the rights offering has become a source of disagreement, with investors Prosus NV, Peak XV Partners, General Atlantic, and Sofina SA all filing a petition opposing it. These investors, who own around 25% of Byju’s, have claimed oppression and mismanagement, including financial mishandling and syphoning of funds by the company’s management.

The NCLT intervened and ordered Byju’s to think about extending the rights issue’s closing date over February 28. Until the issue is settled, the money must be held in a separate escrow account and cannot be used by the business. Byju’s has thirty days to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and obtain fifty-one percent of the votes in order to increase the authorised capital of its shares. The next hearing before the tribunal is scheduled for April 4.

Scope Expansion and Investor Concerns:

By requesting written responses from regulatory organisations including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Registrar of Companies, the NCLT has taken a significant step in broadening the scope of the probe. This suggests a closer look into the business’s activities and interactions outside of the current rights issue litigation.

The court has also issued a notice on a separate petition from Byju’s lenders, who are seeking to invoke insolvency to recover around $1.2 billion in loans raised by the company in November 2021. Byju’s is contesting this move, adding another layer of complexity to its financial woes.

Investor Dilemma and Potential Dilution:

One of the significant challenges Byju’s faces is the potential non-participation of some top investors in the rights issue. According to reports, major investors who have moved the court to stay the rights issue may choose to skip participating in it. If this happens, their holdings in Byju’s could be diluted to near-zero levels. The company, in desperate need of funds to overcome its liquidity crisis, may find itself in a precarious situation if key investors opt out of the rights issue.

Legal Arguments and Company’s Perspective:

Prashanth Shivadass, a partner at Shivadass & Shivadass Law Chambers, notes that while the NCLT’s interim order appears to maintain a status quo, there are valid points raised by Byju’s in its defense. Byju’s has emphasized that investors did not raise objections during the meeting that ratified the rights issue, despite their knowledge of it. The company contends that the rights issue is crucial for addressing its liquidity crisis, managing current liabilities, and repaying vendors and debtors.

Conclusion:

The current state of affairs between Byju’s and its investors serves as an example of the difficulties well-known businesses have while handling financial conflicts. Important concerns concerning corporate governance and financial transparency are brought up by the NCLT’s instruction to examine extending the timeframe for the rights issue as well as the investigation’s broader regulatory focus. The choices made in the upcoming weeks will probably have a significant impact on the future course of one of India’s top edtech companies as Byju’s navigates this challenging legal environment. Stakeholders are keeping a careful eye on the events in this emerging story due to the possible impact on lenders, investors, and the edtech industry overall.