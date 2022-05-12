Watch madonna births a tree, butterflies and centipedes in NSFW triptych of NFTs

Mother of Creation, and NFT three-panel artwork by Madonna and Beeple, drops today on super rare. The pieces, which feature a fully nude Madonna, explore creation, motherhood, and birth via darkness and light in our cutting-edge world. The collaborative endeavor has many asking the infamous But For What Good Reason? “We live in an oppressed world… yet I feel nothing,” says Artnet. It’s for those whose lives are so mediated and distorted that nothing seems authentic.’

The opportunity to share my worldview as a mother and crafter with Mike’s unique viewpoint excited me when we first discussed this project a year ago. This has been an amazing journey from the intellectual idea to the meaningful tale, bringing out artistry. I wanted to explore the concept of creation, not just how a child enters the world via a woman’s vagina, but also how a craftsman puts out creativity. Above all, we wanted to use this opportunity to support women and kids in need right now.’

THE ANIMATIONS SHOWCASE MADONNA GIVING BIRTH

With Mother of Creation, Madonna and Beeple present three separate births. An animated tree, a Mad Max-style metropolis, and mechanical centipedes are among the highlights of Madonna’s one-minute liveliness.

Mother of Nature is a three-panel artwork set inside a frigid research institution with little sign of anything going on under the surface. A close-up of Madonna’s digital vagina shows a branch blossoming into a whole tree. During this time, Madonna’s off-voice delivers her verse: ‘My life as a woman is like a tree’s. I’ve schooled myself to be elegant with the purpose of not breaking…’

Mother of Evolution suggests the change of a butterfly, implying that even if the world burns, there is still hope. ‘We keep having children, no matter what obliteration or abuse we experience,’ says the authority discharge. ‘It conveys the key idea that expecting the world or your life to be fantastic will never work.’ The video features lyrics from Madonna’s famous song Justify My Love.

Amid Mother of Technology, Madonna gives birth to a swarm of centipedes in a lush forest while wearing black stilettos. The idea is that “science can also bring light into the world, but only when used with consciousness.” The centipede represents both imaginative and destructive strength. The piece features Rumi’s poetry.

The deal’s proceeds will go to three charities chosen by Madonna and Beeple — The Voices of Children Foundation, The City of Joy, and Black Mama’s Bail Out — to empower parents worldwide. Moonpay, whose charity aided the three-panel artwork, will also help.