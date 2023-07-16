Water-Fueled Cars: A Revolutionary Breakthrough or Elaborate Hoax?

In our world, we have various types of cars powered by different sources such as diesel, petrol, electricity, and hydrogen. However, there are cars that run on water. An Iranian scientist has developed a car that operates solely on water as its fuel source.

In 2018, an Iranian scientist named Alaeddin Qassemi made headlines worldwide with his groundbreaking invention – a motor car fuelled by water. The vehicle’s engine operates efficiently with the help of a 60-litre tank, enabling it to run continuously for an impressive 10 hours, covering a distance of up to 900km. This remarkable achievement raised eyebrows and captured the attention of many, as it promised a potentially revolutionary step in sustainable transportation technology.

Alaeddin Qassemi, the inventor who patented and exclusively held the rights to this technology, expressed at the time of the invention’s reveal that it could have a significant impact on the automotive industry, fundamentally transforming how we perceive automobiles.

How does water fuelled car work?

The motor in this car works by separating water into hydrogen and oxygen gas. These gases then combine in a reaction that generates energy, allowing the car to move. As the engine operates, it produces steam, making it environmentally friendly.

Moreover, the fuel costs for this car are as low as the price of purchasing water. In simpler terms, this car uses a unique process to convert water into a type of fuel that powers its engine, making it clean and cost-effective to run.

Questionable Invention: The Skepticism Among Scientists

Meanwhile, during that time, the scientific community raised concerns and skepticism about the authenticity of the news and video surrounding this invention, suggesting that they might be mostly fake.

Experts and scientists contend that a car running on water would likely need to employ technologies that appear to violate the principles of thermodynamics and other fundamental scientific rules. They argue that the process of splitting hydrogen and oxygen from water necessitates more than a small reaction, making it unlikely to be achievable within a vehicle’s constraints.

As per their perspective, the video and news about a car powered by water are considered a hoax or fake, potentially driven by malicious intentions.

Other infamous water fuelled car projects

Other infamous water-fueled car projects throughout history have captured public attention with bold claims of running vehicles on water, but they have all fallen short of scientific validation. One such project was initiated by Genepax, a Japanese company that asserted they had invented a car powered by water and air using their Water Energy System (WES).

However, they faced criticism for failing to demonstrate the technology publicly and lacking credible evidence to support their assertions.

Stanley Meyer, an American inventor, also made waves by claiming he had developed a water fuel cell capable of converting water into hydrogen gas using less energy than what was released during gas combustion.

Despite retrofitting a dune buggy to run on water, his patents were ultimately exposed as fraudulent, and independent experts never verified his devices. Meyer’s untimely death in 1998 further clouded the legitimacy of his claims.

Similarly, Daniel Dingel, a Filipino inventor, garnered attention in 1969 when he declared he had built a water-powered car using a hydro reactor that produced hydrogen from water through radio frequency.

He even claimed to have sold his technology for a staggering $420 million to a Japanese company, but this statement was later retracted. Dingel faced legal trouble, was arrested for fraud in 2000, and passed away in 2010 without ever proving the validity of his invention.

These stories serve as cautionary examples, reminding us that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence before being embraced as viable solutions for our transportation needs. While the idea of water-fueled cars may be captivating, scientific scrutiny and verification remain paramount to separate fact from fiction in the realm of revolutionary automotive technologies.

Comments

comments