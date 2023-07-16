Weekly Startup Funding Roundup (July 8 to 14)

The startup ecosystem in India is facing a concerning decline in receiving venture capital funding, as shown by the latest funding figures from the second week of July. The trend is alarming and raises significant concerns for the future of startups in the country.

During the second week of July, the total venture capital funding for Indian startups amounted to a mere $41 million, distributed across 14 deals. This figure represents one of the lowest levels of venture capital funding witnessed in recent months for the startup ecosystem in India. The decline in funding highlights the current challenges and uncertainties faced by startups in attracting investment in the country.

The flow of funds into startups in India is being influenced by several factors. The primary factor is the fear of recession in Europe, which has created a cautious approach among investors. Additionally, the not-so-favourable performance of some unicorn startups in the country has also contributed to investor hesitancy. Investors are adopting a waiting game strategy, carefully assessing how macroeconomic conditions will unfold in the long term before committing their capital to new ventures.

The challenges faced by the Indian multinational edtech company, BYJU’S, have created a difficult situation for investors. They are now contemplating whether investing in the Indian startup ecosystem is a wise decision. The ongoing problems at BYJU’S show no signs of resolution, despite the addition of industry veterans T V Mohandas Pai and Rajnish Kumar to its advisory council.

Major Funding Deals

SmartDukaan – SmartDukaan, a retail tech platform, has raised $10 million in a pre-Series A funding round. Leading the investment was Findoc Finvest Pvt, with participation from Leafberry Ads Pvt. Ltd. and other angel investors.

The funding injection will play a crucial role in the company’s expansion efforts and bolstering its offerings. SmartDukaan plans to utilize the funds to upgrade its technology infrastructure and enhance supply chain management, enabling significant progress in its operations.

Additionally, the company aims to expand its product portfolio, ensuring it can cater to the ever-changing demands of millennial consumers.

Dvara KGFS – Dvara KGFS, a fintech startup has secured ₹70 crore in its latest Series E funding round. The funds came from Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI), an investment fund backed by the Norwegian and Danish governments.

In total, the company raised ₹167 crore during this round. Additionally, they received $10 million (approximately ₹82.1 crore) through debt funding from Triple Jump Financial Inclusion Resilience Fund B.V and BlueOrchard Finance Ltd in July 2023. The company plans to use these funds to expand its services, improve its technology, manage its supply chain better, and introduce more products.

Clensta – Clensta International Pvt. Ltd, the company behind the brand Clensta, has reportedly received an unspecified investment from Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. The company was founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta and started by offering waterless body baths and shampoo products, allowing people to bathe without using water.

In 2021, they raised over Rs 20 crore in a Series A funding round from investors like Hem Angel, Venture Catalysts, and Inflection Point Ventures. Prior to that, Clensta had also received funding from Indian Angel Network (IAN) and its venture capital fund in 2018, but the exact amount was not disclosed.

