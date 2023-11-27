Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, discussed the requirements for employment at the tech giant in a recent podcast that was hosted by singer Dua Lipa. He went over the specific requirements Apple has for an applicant.

When talking about the characteristics that all Apple workers have in common, Mr. Cook said that they all think that “one plus one equals three.”

Mr. Cook clarified that Apple feels that two workers should be able to complete the work of three, and he called it “incredible” to work with specialists who bring out the best in others.

Expanding on this idea, he discussed the value of teamwork and listed it as an essential competency. The CEO of Apple stated that one quality he looks for in candidates is a capacity for productive teamwork. He said, “Are they able to work together? Are they really of the opinion that one plus one equals three?”

In response to the question of whether employment at the tech behemoth requires a degree or exceptional coding abilities, he stated that Apple values diversity in its workforce. He made it clear that both people with and without college degrees are included in this inclusion. Although Mr. Cook agreed that knowing how to code is a useful talent, he also pointed out that Apple has hired people who might not have a lot of coding experience or who may not code on a daily basis.

Mr. Cook added that he seeks out inquisitive individuals who aren’t hesitant to ask questions as another quality among Apple workers. He went on to say that he seeks out individuals that are imaginative and cooperative. He also discussed artificial intelligence in the episode. He claimed that because technology has so much promise and can assist people solve difficulties, it may “change lives.”