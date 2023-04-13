Weapon Balance Changes in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Update

The Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has arrived, and players are eagerly anticipating the changes to weapon balance. With each new season, the development team at Activision aims to shake up the meta from the previous season, and the Season 3 update is no exception. Patch notes for the update have been released, and there are significant buffs and nerfs to various weapons in the game.

Assault Rifles:

ISO Hemlock: This weapon received a heavy nerf in the Season 3 update, with reductions in all damage ranges and lower torso damage.

M13B: Headshot damage was slightly reduced, while lower torso damage was increased, mid-range damage distance was increased, and upper torso damage was slightly reduced.

STB 556: Headshot damage was increased, leg damage was increased, lower torso damage was increased, mid-range damage distance was increased, but mid-range damage was reduced.

TAQ-56: Headshot damage was increased.

Battle Rifles:

FTAC Recon: Movement speed was increased, semi-auto leg damage was increased, and semi-auto minimum armor damage was increased (Warzone 2.0 only), along with an increase in semi-auto upper torso damage.

Lachmann 762: Movement speed was increased.

SO-14: Movement speed was increased, and semi-auto minimum armor damage was increased (Warzone 2.0 only).

TAQ-V: Minimum armor damage was increased (Warzone 2.0 only), movement speed was increased, and semi-auto lower leg damage was increased.

Handguns:

Basilisk: Minimum armor damage was reduced (Warzone 2.0 only).

Light Machine Guns:

RAAL MG: Headshot damage was reduced, minimum armor damage was added to semi-auto firing mode (Warzone 2.0 only), and semi-auto headshot damage, semi-auto upper torso damage, and semi-auto lower torso damage were increased.

RPK: Close-mid damage was slightly reduced.

Marksman Rifles:

Tempus Torrent: All damage ranges were reduced slightly, close-mid damage was reduced slightly, and headshot damage was reduced.

Submachine Guns:

Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy was increased.

BAS-P:

ADS move speed was increased, all damage ranges were increased, and minimum armor damage was added to semi-auto firing mode (Warzone 2.0 only).

Lachmann Sub:

Headshot damage was decreased, burst-fire leg damage was increased, burst-fire time between shots was decreased, and burst-fire torso damage was increased.

MX9:

Sprint to fire speed was increased.

Vaznev-9K:

Headshot damage was decreased.

VEL 46:

Headshot damage was decreased.

Attachments:

Basilisk .500 Snakeshot: Maximum armor damage was added (Warzone 2.0 only).

Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition: They are now able to down fully armored players in one shot (Warzone 2.0 only).

MCPR-300: Explosive ammunition has been added to the progression tree.

ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout (All Types): Headshot damage was increased, hip spread accuracy while prone was increased, initial recoil was increased slightly, long-range damage was decreased, mid-range damage was increased, and minimum armor damage was added to semi-auto firing mode (Warzone 2.0 only).

Barrels:

Heavy Barrels: ADS speed penalty was slightly reduced.

Light Barrels: Muzzle velocity penalty was reduced.

Short Barrels: ADS speed benefit was increased, damage range penalty was reduced, hip spread accuracy benefit while moving and firing was increased, and hip

In conclusion, the Season 3 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has brought significant weapon balance changes that have shaken up the meta from the previous season. Notably, the ISO Hemlock received a heavy nerf with reduced damage ranges and lower torso damage, while assault rifles like the M13B and STB 556 received damage increases and adjustments to mid-range distances. Other weapon categories such as battle rifles, handguns, light machine guns, marksman rifles, submachine guns, and attachments also saw changes in damage, accuracy, handling, and other factors. These adjustments aim to create a more balanced and dynamic gameplay experience for players in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and it will be interesting to see how these changes impact the overall meta and player strategies in the upcoming season. Players are encouraged to explore and adapt to the updated weapon balance to stay competitive in the ever-evolving world of Call of Duty.

