Web Hosting – The Different Types to Explore

If you are going to set up a website, then you should learn about the different types of web hosting services available. Every website is unique and has its own unique needs. To figure out which web hosting plan is appropriate for you, you should have a good idea about the different kinds of plans available. Here are the 6 types of web hosting plans you can try.

Shared Hosting: Shared hosting is the simplest and most cost-effective web hosting plan. In shared hosting, a single website is going to be sharing server resources with all the other websites who are present on the server. By splitting resources, the overall cost is divided up into chunks. Shared hosting is the best choice for you if your website is just starting out because of its cost-effectiveness. WordPress Hosting: WordPress is one of the world’s most attractive open-source blog forums. It is used widely by a lot of businesses as well. A WordPress hosting system will allow you to optimize WordPress as your singular content management system. This hosting system works in a similar manner as shared hosting. The only difference between the two is that the WordPress application has to be pre-installed in the server. Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting: A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is the best choice for those websites that have seen a boom in traffic. This means that they cannot continue to use shared hosting anymore. A VPS hosting plan will provide your website with a virtualized private server that is replete with all the required server resources. In VPS, the main server is divided into lots of virtual sections. Cloud Hosting: Cloud hosting has gained a lot of popularity in recent times even though it is still very new. Cloud hosting is basically a hybridized and cloud-based version of VPS. However, it is far more cost-effective than VPS because it is entirely cloud-based. A cloud hosting plan comes with multiple remote servers that distribute the entire hosting responsibility. You can expect a very high uptime rate as well. Dedicated Hosting: Dedicated hosting is the only course of option for a large business that expects to see a lot of traffic on a regular basis. As the name suggests, dedicated hosting will provide you with a server that will be just for your website. You will have access to 100% of the server resources as well. You will also be able to access control over the server settings. Reseller Hosting: Reseller hosting services are actually a middleman service. In this kind of setup, a business purchases a dedicated server from a hosting business. This dedicated server is then leased out to small businesses and clients for a shared hosting or VPS framework. Reseller hosting is an attractive option for businesses that are intimately familiar with web hosting technology in general. Reseller hosting is very sustainable and powerful.

These are the various kinds of web hosting services that you can expect to find. You should go ahead and pick the type that will suit your needs the best.