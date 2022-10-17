Weed Delivery Added to the UberEats App in Toronto

Residents of Toronto who are 19 years or older may now legally order marijuana via Uber Eats. To link users with nearby dispensaries, the food delivery service has teamed with online marijuana store Leafly.

This is the first time marijuana delivery has been made possible on a third-party food ordering website like Uber Eats, claims Leafly.

As of right now, customers can order cannabis items using the Uber Eats app, and delivery from authorised merchants will be handled by employees of CanSell, an Ontario-based cannabis retail education programme. According to Leafly and Uber Eats, this collaboration should help combat the black market for marijuana and promote responsible driving.

“For more than four years, Leafly has supported more than 200 cannabis merchants in the GTA, enabling the Canadian cannabis sector. In a news statement, Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita stated, “We are happy to join with Uber Eats to enable licenced businesses offer safe, legal cannabis to consumers across the city.

Users can use the “Cannabis” option on the Uber Eats app to search for nearby merchants that sell cannabis goods, and when they choose one, they are prompted to confirm their age. When the user’s order has been accepted by the store, they will receive a notification. Users can then choose from the menu of the retailer, much like they would if they were ordering food. Customers will need to confirm their age upon delivery.

Given that Uber Eats declined Gizmodo’s request for comment, it is unclear when or if this relationship will be extended to the rest of Canada, if not the United States.