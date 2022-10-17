Microsoft accidentally leaks UI design for next gen Windows at Ignite 2022

Technology giant, Microsoft has been working hard to put up the entire research and development to bring the next version of Windows.

Previously, we got to see Microsoft was making its return to a three-year-long development cycle for the next upcoming versions of Windows. As of now, the next release for windows has currently set for the year 2024. Here is everything we know so far about the new Windows UI.

Microsoft Windows UI Design Leaked Accidentally

Although it’s quite sure that any day soon we will not be getting to see the new Windows anytime soon, things got leaked when many of the users and even leaksters noticed something rare during yesterday’s Ignite Keynote, where the users noticed the changes shown within the Windows User Interface.

One of the main feature changes which were seen within this new Windows UI was the new floating taskbar which was at the bottom of the Windows UI and also the system icons have now been aligned to the top right cover and also there is a dedicated floating search box which is shown in the top middle of the Windows User Interface and also there a dedicated Weather app on the top left side of the system Ui as well.

After looking at the new Windows UI, there have been a lot of users have been asking about this new Windows UI, however, this new System UI design looks like it is a new Prototype design.

Also, there are many other variations noticed on the system UI which includes the new system including the new-looking icons and elements and the top of the system UI within a translucent bar.

Talking more about the system UI, we also have updates that claim that Microsoft will be announcing more such future updates where we will get to see the new Sweeping UI to be announced later, which also includes a new Lock or Login Screen and a new looking notification center.

The new system UI design prototype was designed to achieve a user interface that will be optimized in such a way that you can diminish the experience for the mouse and keyboard as well.

As of now, we don’t have much of updates talking about what will Microsoft be planning for this upcoming Windows operating system update. We will be updating with more updates in the future.