From courtrooms to boardrooms, India’s digital and entrepreneurial landscape is buzzing with action. In this article, we explore six major developments—from regulatory showdowns and billion-dollar lawsuits to strategic hires and secretive jets—that are setting the tone for the months ahead.

1. Centre Defends Content Takedown Orders in X Corp Case

In the ongoing legal tussle with X Corp (formerly Twitter), the Union Government has firmly defended its content takedown directives in the Karnataka High Court. Calling for stricter digital oversight, the Centre emphasized the growing risks of unchecked content amid increasing surveillance threats, cybercrime, and platform misuse. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that national security and social stability necessitate such intervention. The case could redefine how global tech giants operate in India’s maturing digital ecosystem, as the country tries to strike a balance between free speech and responsible regulation.

2. BYJU’S Founders Gear Up for $2.5 Billion Legal Battle

In an explosive development, BYJU’S founders Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath are preparing to file lawsuits worth over USD 2.5 billion against Glas Trust Company and other international entities. The dispute revolves around what the founders claim is a concerted attempt to damage their reputations and sink Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of BYJU’S. Filed across Indian and international courts, the suit marks a dramatic escalation in the edtech firm’s ongoing troubles. It also underscores the deepening crisis within India’s startup poster child, once valued at $22 billion.

3. Tata Sons Pumps $400 Million Into Tata Digital

Tata Sons is doubling down on its digital ambitions with a massive $400 million infusion into Tata Digital, its ecommerce and consumer services arm. This funding will come from Tata Sons’ dividend earnings from TCS, rather than diluting equity or selling additional shares. With a 71.77% stake in TCS and ₹32,700 crore in dividends in FY25, the conglomerate is leveraging its tech cash cow to build a formidable digital presence. Platforms like BigBasket and Tata 1mg are expected to benefit as Tata Digital eyes stronger competition with the likes of Reliance and Amazon.

4. Zepto’s Gen Z Co-founders Top India’s ‘Uth Series’ List

The Gen Z revolution is here, and it’s led by 22-year-olds Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra—the co-founders of grocery delivery unicorn Zepto. The duo topped the inaugural Avendus Wealth Hurun India Uth Series 2025 – Under 30 List, which recognizes India’s most impactful young entrepreneurs. The recognition celebrates their rapid scaling of Zepto into a $5 billion company in under three years. As India’s startup ecosystem matures, this new breed of leaders is rewriting the playbook—faster growth cycles, sharper focus on profitability, and an instinctive grip on what young India wants.

5. PhonePe Appoints Policy Heavyweight Shivnath Thukral

PhonePe, India’s largest digital payments firm, just made a high-stakes hire that blends policy and influence—appointing Shivnath Thukral as VP of Government Affairs and Public Policy. Thukral, a seasoned strategist with deep connections across political and tech ecosystems, is expected to play a pivotal role as PhonePe navigates regulatory complexities in India’s fintech sector. With digital payments surging and the RBI tightening norms, his role will be crucial in aligning PhonePe’s operations with India’s evolving policy architecture. It’s a move that signals the rising importance of public policy in startup growth strategies.

6. Private Jet at Delhi Airport Sparks LAT Aerospace Buzz

A sleek Bombardier Global series private jet, parked discreetly at Delhi Airport’s VIP bay since June, has stirred a swirl of speculation. Industry insiders suggest the aircraft is linked to LAT Aerospace, a stealth-mode regional aviation startup reportedly co-founded by Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal. While no official confirmation has been made, the news has sent waves through both aviation and startup circles. If true, this could mark Goyal’s next big leap beyond food delivery and logistics—perhaps into a premium, tech-enabled regional airline venture. The jet’s presence hints that LAT might soon take flight—literally.

Conclusion

Whether it’s billion-dollar battles, policy pivots, or the rise of young disruptors, India’s digital economy is racing ahead on multiple fronts. With giants like Tata and PhonePe recalibrating strategy, and bold new players like LAT Aerospace emerging from stealth, the second half of 2025 promises to be even more eventful.