In this article, we delve into six major stories making waves across India’s luxury real estate, fintech, quick commerce, legal, retail, and electronics sectors—from a jaw-dropping property purchase in Delhi to a crackdown on FEMA violations and the fragility of tech supply chains.

Akhil Wable’s ₹113 Cr Bet on Delhi’s Luxe Real Estate

In a striking vote of confidence in India’s luxury real estate market, Akhil Wable, co-founder of DataforIndia, has purchased a 1,280 sq yard plot in Delhi’s ultra-premium Vasant Vihar for ₹113 crore. The transaction was registered on June 25, 2025, as per documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Vasant Vihar, home to diplomats and business elites, remains one of the most expensive addresses in the capital. This deal underscores a growing trend where high-net-worth individuals and startup founders are increasingly investing in real estate as a status symbol and long-term asset play amid India’s booming startup ecosystem.

ED Targets Simpl with ₹913.75 Cr FEMA Case

In a major jolt to the fintech ecosystem, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) against BNPL startup Simpl and its founder Nithya Nand Sharma. The agency alleges foreign exchange contraventions amounting to ₹913.75 crore—one of the biggest regulatory actions in Indian fintech this year. Simpl had raised significant foreign capital for its tech operations, but the ED claims this money was misrouted or improperly utilised. This case has reignited debate around regulatory oversight and compliance in India’s fast-growing digital lending and fintech sectors.

Zomato’s Blinkit Bets Big on Emergency Healthcare

In an unexpected yet bold pivot, Zomato is making serious strides in emergency healthcare through its quick-commerce arm, Blinkit. The company has launched a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram and is now building an in-house paramedic training programme. According to co-founder Deepinder Goyal, this is “one of the hardest challenges we’ve ever taken up.” With rising concerns about India’s under-equipped emergency response system, Zomato’s move could be a game-changer—transforming public perception of the company and expanding its impact far beyond food delivery and groceries into the domain of life-saving services.

‘Mc’ Battle Heats Up Between McDonald’s and McPatel

A legal slugfest has erupted over the humble prefix “Mc.” McDonald’s, the global fast-food giant, claims exclusive rights over the use of “Mc” in food branding—citing its iconic products like McNuggets and McFlurry. But Ahmedabad-based McPatel Foods, famous for its snack brand ‘Ohh! Potato,’ argues that “Mc” is cultural, representing “son of Patel.” The company asserts it’s a tribute to the Patel community, not a marketing gimmick. This case raises broader questions around cultural expressions, branding, and how global trademarks interact with local identities in India’s diverse consumer landscape.

ED Alleges Myntra Violated FDI Norms via Wholesale Loophole

India’s popular fashion e-commerce platform Myntra is under fire from the ED, which has accused it of breaching FEMA provisions and violating FDI rules worth ₹1,654.35 crore. The agency claims Myntra used a wholesale license to channel goods to a related entity—Vector E-Commerce—which then sold directly to consumers, circumventing multi-brand retail restrictions. This case has drawn attention to how some ecommerce firms allegedly navigate regulatory grey zones to access foreign funds while operating in B2C markets. If proven, it could force a re-evaluation of FDI frameworks governing India’s booming online retail sector.

Apple’s India AirPods Plan Stumbles Amid Rare Earth Crisis

Apple’s ambition to make India a global hub for AirPods production has encountered a major speed bump. Foxconn’s Telangana factory—slated for large-scale AirPods manufacturing—is facing a critical shortage of rare earth elements like dysprosium due to new Chinese export restrictions. Dysprosium is vital for high-performance magnets in AirPods’ speakers and haptics. The disruption highlights India’s vulnerability in electronics manufacturing and dependence on China for essential materials. It also underscores the urgent need for India to strengthen domestic capabilities and diversify its supply chains to truly emerge as a global electronics powerhouse.