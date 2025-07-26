After two weeks of a funding drought, the Indian startup ecosystem bounced back in the fourth week of July with renewed investor confidence and capital inflow. A total of 22 startups raised $134.4 million between July 21 and 26, a 69% increase from the $79.7 million secured by 21 startups the week before. This resurgence was marked by a flurry of seed and Series A rounds, a dominant performance by enterprise tech, and new IPO milestones.

Sector Spotlight: Enterprise Tech Steals the Show

Leading the funding charts this week was enterprise tech, raking in $72.1 million across five deals, with Gupshup single-handedly contributing $60 million to the sector’s total. The conversational AI platform’s fundraise from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital highlights the growing demand for horizontal SaaS and AI-driven enterprise solutions.

Other notable enterprise tech startups include:

Enlite Research : Raised $5.3 Mn from Avaana Capital for its vertical SaaS offering.

Hudle : Secured $2.5 Mn in a sports-tech niche with investors like Sky Impact Capital and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi .

Plenome Technologies: Attracted $752K in seed funding.

Ecommerce: Many Deals, Modest Value

Ecommerce matched enterprise tech in number of deals (five) but lagged in value, securing a total of $11.2 million. The sector saw smaller ticket sizes focused on D2C brands, suggesting investors are backing focused consumer plays rather than broad platforms.

Key highlights:

Sugar Cosmetics and Escape Plan each raised $5 million , with the former backed by Anicut Capital and the latter by Jungle Ventures and Fireside Ventures .

ANNY raised $1.2 million, while Coluxe and Roast Foods had undisclosed amounts.

AI and Advanced Tech: Early Bets on Disruption

The AI sector saw increased investor interest this week:

Kluisz.ai , a hybrid B2B/B2C platform, raised $9.6 million in a seed round from a mix of VCs and angels including RTP Global , Ritesh Agarwal , and Ritesh Malik .

iTuring.AI and Grexa AI secured $5 Mn and $1.8 Mn respectively.

On the advanced hardware front:

Netrasemi scored $12.4 Mn in Series A from Zoho Corporation and Unicorn India Ventures , marking a bold bet on India’s nascent semiconductor ecosystem.

Ammunic Systems (defence tech) and Inbound Aerospace (spacetech) raised $1.1 Mn and $1 Mn respectively.

Unicorn India Ventures Emerges as the Week’s Most Active VC

Unicorn India Ventures backed both Netrasemi and Kluisz.ai, showcasing a strategy focused on deeptech and AI innovation. Other active investors included Zoho Corporation, Blume Ventures, and RTP Global.

Seed Stage Activity More Than Doubles

In a bullish sign for the early-stage ecosystem, seven startups at the seed stage raised $18.1 Mn, a significant jump from $7.5 Mn last week. The largest seed round went to Kluisz.ai, while ApClub, Grexa AI, Ammunic Systems, and Plenome Technologies were among the others securing early-stage funding.

IPO Buzz: IndiQube, PhysicsWallah, and LEAP India in the Spotlight

IndiQube , the flexible workspaces provider, completed its IPO with 12.4X oversubscription , becoming the third listed coworking space operator in India.

PhysicsWallah , the edtech unicorn, received SEBI approval for its IPO just four months after confidential DRHP filing , indicating strong institutional support.

LEAP India, a supply chain company, took steps toward listing by converting into a public company and appointing independent directors.

M&A and VC Developments

Yali Capital , a deeptech-focused VC firm, announced the closure of its maiden ₹893 Cr ($103.2 Mn) fund , further bolstering India’s hardware and deeptech space.

Mental health startup LISSUN acquired US-based Being Cares Inc , targeting expansion in child-centric digital psychological services.

Menhood’s parent Macobs Technologies is seeking shareholder approval to raise ₹42 Cr just a year after listing.

Conclusion: A Positive Inflection Point

With funding volumes rising, early-stage deals accelerating, and IPO activity intensifying, the fourth week of July marks a strong comeback for the Indian startup ecosystem. Sectors like enterprise tech, AI, and semiconductors are commanding serious investor attention, and the market is showing clear signs of optimism heading into August.