WeightWatchers now officially known as WW International filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday. The decision marks a pivotal moment in the history of the 62-year-old company that helped millions transform their relationships with food, fitness, and body image.

WeightWatchers’ bankruptcy filing, made in Delaware, is part of a strategy to cut down over $1 billion in debt and reposition the company as a modern player in the fast-moving world of telehealth and clinical weight loss. The plan includes handing control over to a group of investors while existing shareholders retain just 9% ownership. Despite the major restructuring, WeightWatchers will continue operating during the process, which is expected to take about 45 days.

CEO Tara Comonte, in a statement, emphasized optimism: “These changes will give us the flexibility to accelerate innovation, reinvest in our members, and lead with authority in a rapidly evolving weight management landscape.”

WeightWatchers isn’t just a brand for many, it’s a part of their personal history. It was founded in 1963 in Queens, New York, by Jean Nidetch, a housewife who had lost 72 pounds and, in doing so, found power in community support. She charged small fees for people to gather, share meals, discuss challenges, and most importantly, hold each other accountable.

In 2015, Oprah Winfrey became both a public ambassador and board member after her own success on the plan. She publicly credited the program with helping her lose 40 pounds and her involvement added a burst of renewed credibility.

But in recent years, the ground beneath WeightWatchers began to shift dramatically.

New Rivals, New Rules

Today, the landscape of weight management is nearly unrecognizable. The rise of prescription medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound originally developed to treat diabetes has changed how people view weight loss. With appetite-suppressing effects and clinical approval, these drugs offer a different promise: measurable weight loss without restrictive diets or weekly meetings.

At the same time, fitness tracking apps, online nutrition coaches, and a deluge of weight-loss advice from social media influencers have made traditional weight-loss companies feel outdated.

WeightWatchers responded by trying to evolve. It rebranded as WW International in 2018, shifting its image from a diet company to a holistic wellness brand. In 2023, it acquired Sequence, a telehealth platform that provides weight-loss medications. The company’s most recent earnings report shows revenue from that clinical business grew 57% year-over-year a sign that the pivot is working, albeit slowly.

Still, legacy problems remain. Overall revenue in the first quarter of 2024 fell 10%, and stock performance has been abysmal. After peaking at nearly $100 per share in 2018, WW’s stock had plunged to just 79 cents by this week, officially becoming a penny stock.

The COVID-19 pandemic delivered a blow that WeightWatchers never fully recovered from. In-person meetings once the heart of its program became obsolete almost overnight. Though the company tried to shift to digital solutions, it struggled to retain the same level of emotional connection and community support that made it successful.

In 2022, the company paid a $1.5 million penalty after the Federal Trade Commission ruled that its weight-loss app for children had collected personal data from minors without proper consent. Pediatricians and health experts also warned that targeting weight loss in children risked promoting eating disorders.

The loss of Oprah Winfrey further complicated matters. Though her departure from the board last year was described as voluntary, it came just months after she disclosed she was using a weight-loss drug a move that quietly signaled a departure from the principles she once helped champion.

Still, for longtime members who fondly remember filling out food diaries, sitting in folding chairs, and celebrating every pound lost with cheers and hugs, this transition is bittersweet.

WeightWatchers is no longer just about calorie counting and willpower. It’s about adapting to a reality where science, convenience, and fast results dominate. Whether it can keep up and keep its soul remains to be seen.