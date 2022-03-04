Well known Popstar Billie Eilish filed trademarks for NFTs and the Metaverse

The world-famous popstar Billie Eilish has filed some interesting patents pertaining to the metaverse. Mike Kondoudis is a trademark attorney and shed light on a few standouts in the filing. Eilish appears to have filed for the following areas pertaining to the metaverse: NFTs, virtual currency, and digital collectibles.

The application also notes downloadable video game software, virtual goods, in-game resources, and currencies pertaining to video games or virtual worlds.

Ms. Eilish’s move will allow fans to purchase her downloadable digital media, which is based on blockchain-based technology, downloadable video game software, and other virtual goods, including in-game resources and video games and virtual worlds. The virtual currency used is included.

Universal Music Group (UMG) recently announced a partnership with NFT platform Curio, and given that Billie Eilish is one of UMG’s more popular recording artists, this development doesn’t come as a shock.

These filings reflect a growing trend of popular recording artists showing interest in the Metaverse and NFT. According to Mr Kondodis, artists as diverse as Dolly Parton, Grandmaster Flash and KISS have filed similar applications for their trademarks.

It’s not just musicians joining the hype, as lists of popular brands and domestic celebrities keep filing for Metaverse and NFT-related trademarks.

Billie Eilish was born in 2001 and rose to stardom by fearlessly posting her deeply personal music videos to YouTube. Her emblem, the Blohsh logo, is widely recognized by her many fans as a symbol of gender neutrality, strength and freedom.

Eilish is currently scheduled to tour this year, has one of the largest Instagram followings-100M, and may be found on the spring/summer cover of V Magazine. As one of the biggest pop icons of her generation, the possibility of her joining the metaverse is incredible, and with a following as robust as hers, it will certainly be a grand entrance.

Billie Ellish joins a growing number of renowned brands and artists who are demonstrating their interest in the metaverse.

The music industry has played a very active role within the world of NFTs and metaverse, with numerous companies and artists taking part in multiple innovative projects.

As an example, Paris Hilton enters the metaverse last December by hosting a New Year’s Eve party on Roblox and then launched her NFT collection in collaboration with Superplastic.