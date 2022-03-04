Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ trailer releases on the metaverse

Radhe Shyam,’ the much-anticipated romantic drama, will be released in theatres throughout the world on March 11. The excitement among fans for this film is evident, and now the producers are taking it a step further by announcing that ‘Radhe Shyam’ will be the first film in the world to allow viewers to build their own avatars in the metaverse.

Never before has a film explored such a dynamic universe as metaverse, setting a new standard for the genre. Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod have attended the premiere in Mumbai. Fans hailed the teaser as the most incredible film ever made.

Moreover, as soon as the trailer of Radhe Shyam launched, the audience’s excitement is all ranging on a high note. It made its grand entry by becoming the first movie to launch its trailer on the Metaverse. This is something never been experienced in India. The audience craze is just unbelievable.

Ever since the makers have announced that the trailer will have its launch on the Metaverse it is trending first on Twitter. #RadheShyamOnMetaverse is the new voice echoing on the internet these days. A huge crowd of 2 lakh people has entered the Metaverse in just 3 minutes of its launch which led to the crash of the servers. The audience flooded their love in the comments section praising Prabhas and his never-dying spirit of bringing something unique every time.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.

To watch in the metaverse, visit http://radhesyamworld.com/. After that you have to sign-up on it with your email id. Your avatar will be created before entering the metaverse.

For this you have to give permission to the camera. Then by clicking a photo you can create your avatar. After this you will be able to enter the Radhe-Shyam virtual world. Here you will get the setup of Radhe Shyam film where you can watch its trailer. You can enjoy the trailer of the movie with the rest of the avatar.